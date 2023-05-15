SAMMY KERSHAW TO OPEN THE 2023 TOWN CENTER CONCERT SERIES ON FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Sponsored - Warm summer evenings, great music, food and beverage trucks and a perfect venue will mark the return of the 2023 Town Center Summer Concert Series in downtown London.

Country music star Sammy Kershaw will headline the concert on Friday, June 2. County Wide will open the evening beginning at 7p.m.

The popular concert series is presented by City of London Tourism and runs from June to September. Town Center Park is located at 500 N. Main Street next to London Elementary.

The first concert of the season doubles as a greeting to the Archery Shooter’s Association, who will be visiting for the TRU BALL PRO/AM event held at the London-Laurel County Fairgrounds. This highly anticipated archery tournament is a major occasion in London, drawing in more than 2,000 archers and their fans to the area for over 15 years.

All concerts are free to the public.

Last year, local bands brought their own crowds and served as great opening acts for well-known groups who closed the shows. The 2023 series continues the same formula, with local and regional bands opening for national music acts.

Sammy Kershaw was one of the faces of the ever-popular 90s country scene. He will bring seasoned and timeless hits like “Yard Sale”, “Queen of my Double Wide Trailer”, and “Matches” to Town Center Park.

County Wide continues to build a brand and fan base outside the region. With their own unique sound, County Wide brings a flavor of southern rock to the country scene. The band promises to bring that southern rock drive that their growing fan base has come to love.

Save these dates for the concert series: July 7, August 4 and September 8. The complete lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food trucks will be at Town Center dishing out a wide variety of fresh cuisine to enhance a wonderful evening of live performances in London’s beautiful downtown park.

Plenty of parking is available behind the park at London Elementary School and in parking lots throughout downtown London.

For complete visitor information check out the website at www.visitlondonky.com.