Join us as our communities pull together to Power up the Pantry!

Power Up the Pantry Food Drive August 26th Join us as our communities pull together to Power up the Pantry!

Sponsored - Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to join in to show support for local food pantries in eastern Kentucky by re-stocking supplies before winter arrives. Help us Power up the Pantry!

Start now to collect non-perishable food, toiletries and money for drop off on Thursday, August 26 during all-day food drives, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., taking place at several locations.

Organize a collection effort at your work, school or church and donate as a group.

Encourage your employer to make a charitable contribution.

Or donate individually!

Drives will be taking place all day at:

ARH Medical Mall, off of Black Gold Blvd., Hazard

Central Park, at end of Chuck Woolery Blvd., Ashland

Appalachian Wireless Arena, Main Street side, Pikeville

Big Sandy Community & Technical College, front of campus, Prestonsburg

Donations benefit God’s Pantry Food Bank and Facing Hunger Food Bank community agencies.

Power up the Pantry is being brought to you by Kentucky Power. To participate: Contact Bob Shurtleff at rsshurtleff@aep.com or Amanda Clark at acclark1@aep.com.

Supporting Partners:

Kentucky Power | God’s Pantry | Big Sandy Community & Technical College | WYMT | Facing Hunger | Appalachian Regional Healthcare