Join us as our communities pull together to Power up the Pantry!

Sponsored - Businesses, organizations, schools and individuals are encouraged to help stock up food pantries before winter arrives during our day long food drive across eastern Kentucky.

Thursday, August 25 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Drop off locations:

ARH Medical Mall, off of Black Gold Blvd., Hazard

Central Park, at end of Chuck Woolery Blvd., Ashland

Kentucky Power’s Service Center, Coal Run/Rt. 23

How to participate:

Start now to collect non-perishable food, toiletries and monetary contributions for drop off. Please make sure items are not expired.

Organize a collection effort at your work, school or church and donate as a group or just swing by with your individual donations.

Encourage your employer to make a charitable contribution. Donations benefit God’s Pantry Food Bank and Facing Hunger Food Bank and checks should be made out to either organization.

For additional information on how to participate: contact Bob Shurtleff at rsshurtleff@aep.com

Power up the Pantry is presented by Kentucky Power and WYMT

Special thanks to supporting partners: City of Ashland and Appalachian Regional Healthcare

https://www.kentuckypower.com/