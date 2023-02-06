Powerball $50,000 Winner

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of KY Lottery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about KY Lottery, visit https://www.kylottery.com

New Winner Alert!

Man’s joke bag of money becomes reality after winning $50,000 on a KYLottery Powerball ticket. William from Pulaski County jokingly asked his father for a bag of money while he ran to a store, little did he know his ticket won the game’s third prize!

A Pulaski County man, who doesn’t usually play the lottery, won $50,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket.

William Zunda of Science Hill was visiting his dad last weekend. Zunda’s father was heading to Jerry’s Market on Main Street in Evarts, when he asked him if he wanted something from the store.

“Sure, bring me back a pop and a bag of money,” Zunda jokingly said.

His dad purchased a $2 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s January 28 drawing worth $572 million.

“I guess he figured that was the closest thing to a bag of money,” Zunda said.

Little did the family know, the ticket was just that.

“On Monday I get a call from my dad telling me I need to come and get my ticket,” he recalled. “The owner of the store came to my parents’ house to see if they still had the ticket and that it was a $50,000 winning ticket. I left work and headed that way.”

Zunda’s winning ticket matched four of the white ball numbers and the Powerball number to win the game’s third prize.

“I don’t play,” Zunda said. “I really thought it was a hack.”

He drove to lottery headquarters Tuesday walking away with $35,750 after taxes. Zunda plans to use the winnings as “emergency money.”

“And to think, I was one number away from retirement.”

Jerry’s Market will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

