A Pike County man couldn’t believe he won $50,000 on a @KYLottery Scratch-off!

Sponsored - Cody Luster from Pikeville won $50,000 on a $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler Scratch-off ticket from the Kentucky Lottery.

Luster purchased the ticket from a Fastop in Pikeville. The prize is the $30 Scratch-off’s second prize.

“I didn’t know what to think,” Luster said after he matched the number 27 on his ticket. “I was a little shaky.”

He said it took a bit of time to convince his fiancé of his win, but the couple were ecstatic about their win.

“I went home and told my fiancé,” Luster said. “She didn’t believe me and thought it was a fake ticket.”

Luster plans to purchase a new truck with his winnings and put the rest towards housing.

