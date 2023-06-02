New Winner Alert!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of KY Lottery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about KY Lottery, visit https://www.kylottery.com

A stop for gas nets a Corbin man $1,000,000 after a $20 $1,000,000 Luck Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket he purchased wins the game’s top prize.

Michael Schlemmer was in critical need of gas when he stopped at Convenient Food Mart on US Hwy 25 West in Corbin.

“I ran out of gas, and I coasted in there,” he said. “I had $40 bucks on me and bought $20 worth of gas and bought a ticket.” I scratched it off and I looked at it and went back in the store. I showed the girls that sold it to me, and they about had a fit. The owners of the store were there, and they both started grinning.”

Schlemmer had revealed the automatic symbol to win the game’s $1,000,000 top prize.

“Nothing went through my mind,” Schlemmer said. “I just got up and went back in the store and showed it to them [store clerks]. Until I get the check in my hand, I don’t believe it.”

Schlemmer drove to lottery headquarters last Thursday, where he walked away with a check for $616,330 after taxes. He chose to take the game’s lump sum cash payment of $862,000 instead of annuity payments.

Schlemmer had already been looking for a car to buy and said he plans to purchase a newer vehicle and put the rest of the winnings in the bank. “I told the dealership I’m waiting for a big check to come in and then I hit that.”

Convenient Food Mart will receive $8,620 for selling the winning ticket.