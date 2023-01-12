New Winner Alert! GET GAME DETAILS

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the KY Lottery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the KY Lottery, visit https://www.kylottery.com.

“I still didn’t believe it.” Kentucky woman in disbelief after winning $200,000 on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off 500X ticket!

A Russell Springs woman (who wishes to remain anonymous) has hit it big winning $200,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

Last month, she stopped at Lee’s Food Mart on Daniel Boone Drive in Barbourville and bought one of the new $50 Scratch-off tickets, 500X and won $75. She then took some of her winnings and purchased a $10 Big Riches Scratch-off.

Rather than scratch the ticket off, she scanned the barcode on the lottery vending machine when she saw the message that she had won $200,000 pop up on the screen.

“I stuck it in my back pocket and walked out of the store,” she said. ”I scratched it (ticket) off to find out how I had won. I still didn’t believe it,” she told lottery officials.

She had uncovered the dollar bill symbol indicating she won the $200,000 prize automatically.

The woman told officials when she claimed her prize that she had gone back to work after winning.

“I had it (winning the lottery) in the back of my mind all the time. I still do,” she said.

The reality of winning the lottery hit the Russell County woman once she received her check for $142,000, after taxes. She said she’s excited to look for a new home.

PLAY NOW