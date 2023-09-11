A Laurel County man won over $118,000 playing the KY Lottery online!

(Kentucky Lottery Digital)

A London, KY man was in disbelief after he won over $118,000 playing the Kentucky Lottery’s The Wild Life Clusters Jackpot Instant Play game.

It was 5:00 a.m. last Wednesday when Joseph Raley got out his phone and started to play online not expecting what was about to come.

“I picked a game and was getting ready to click buy when I switched and wagered $5 on Wild Life Clusters Jackpot instead,” Raley said.

“Those four little things popped up and gave me three free spins. I figured I’d get my $5 back. My phone was laying there, and I turned around and started doing something when out of the corner of my eye I saw a big cluster of stuff,” Raley told lottery officials.

“By the time I turned around, it was spinning the second and third time. I came back around and saw I hit it,” he said.

“I thought it was advertising what the jackpot was.”

A message that Raley won the $118,449.42 jackpot was displayed on his screen.

“I can’t believe I just did this... and on the first spin!”

Raley was conveniently called to work in Louisville the next day, so he visited lottery headquarters to claim his prize.

After taxes, Raley received $84,691.34. He told officials he and his wife will let the winnings sit for a bit and not react too quickly.

