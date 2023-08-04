A Kentucky woman is $50,000 richer after playing the KY Lottery!

Jennifer Provost, of Middlesboro. (Kentucky Lottery Digital)

Sponsored - Jennifer Provost, of Middlesboro, is $50,000 richer after she bought a Kentucky Lottery Ca$h Plu$ Scratch-off ticket.

On July 21, Provost decided to purchase the $5 ticket from Circle K on East Cumberland Avenue in Middlesboro.

While scratching the ticket off in her car, Provost matched the number 9 to win the game’s $50,000 top prize. Once realizing she had won, she couldn’t believe it.

“I thought I was wrong, so I went back in to check with the clerk,” she said. The first person Provost told was her daughter, who came with her to lottery headquarters later that day. “She thought I was joking,” Provost said. “Yeah, I thought she was joking!” her daughter confirmed. Provost said she told her father, who also couldn’t believe she had won. “He didn’t believe me. He came over to my house specifically to look at the ticket.”

After receiving a check for $35,750 after taxes, Provost said she plans to use her winnings to pay off bills and buy her daughter a car.

Circle K will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

