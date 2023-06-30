A Kentucky man won $50,000 on a Mega Multiplier Scratch-off

Dale George, Mega Multiplier Winner!

Sponsored - A Nicholasville man was stunned after a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket he purchased revealed a $50,000 win.

Wednesday morning, after getting off from work, Dale George stopped at the Kroger on East Brannon Road in Nicholasville to cash in a winning ticket. While in the store, George purchased two of the $30 Mega Multiplier! Scratch-off tickets from the lottery’s vending machine.

“It was weird because they had two of those Mega Multipliers in one machine and I thought it was kind of odd… so I bought one and I then I said, uh, maybe I’ll buy the other one too, so I bought the other one,” George said.

When he got home, his daughter was getting ready for work. He thought he would need to take his grandson to camp, so he decided not to go to sleep and scratched the tickets off instead.

“I started scratching the ticket, and when I did, I saw the number 35 and I saw the 50 and I was like, ‘Am I looking at this right?”

He asked his daughter to look at the ticket and she started crying. He asked her, ‘What are you crying for?” George scratched off the remaining prize amount uncovering the game’s $50,000 prize.

“I was like, wait a minute. It was sort of mind numbing. I was really surprised,” he said. “I had everybody look at it,” George told lottery officials. “They asked me, “Why aren’t you saying anything? You know, until I get it confirmed at the headquarters, I wasn’t sure.”

Rather than sleep, George drove to lottery headquarters that afternoon, where he walked away with a check for $35,750.

“Wow, that’s awesome,” he said while receiving his check. George told officials that his grandson is out of school for summer break and will put the winnings towards a vacation.

Kroger will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

