BIG WIN! Kentucky siblings are celebrating a $225,000 win! They won the top prize playing Kentucky Cashball 225 from the KY Lottery

Kevin and Kelly Hedrick

A brother and sister from Catlettsburg are richer after a Cashball 225 ticket they bought matched all five numbers.

Kevin and Kelly Hedrick went in together on a ticket Kevin bought at Clark’s Pump-N-Shop on State Route 3 in Catlettsburg in Boyd County.

Kevin found out they had the winning ticket after their dad called to tell him he saw the winning numbers while on his iPad. “He recognized they were the numbers I play all the time,” Kevin said.

Kevin went out to his truck and got his tickets out of the glove box, went back inside, and pulled the winning numbers up. “I looked at it [ticket] and there it was line number four.”

That ticket ended up matching all five numbers from the October 24 drawing to win the game’s $225,000 top prize. Kevin said he plays Cash Ball 225 every day and picks his own numbers, using birthdays and anniversaries.

Kevin called his sister to share the big news. “I told her, me and you have a pretty good lick coming.”

“She said, “Wow!” “It was chin-dropping,” he added after realizing they won.

“I’ve been playing for years. You always imagine somebody else winning, but not this time.”

Kevin told lottery officials, “I’ve always said, ‘You can’t win if you don’t play.’”

Kevin said he plans to pay off bills. “I’m going to sit back and keep playing,” he said.

