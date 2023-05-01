FREE Colon Cancer Screening & Prevention Program taking place NOW

Sponsored - FREE Colon Cancer Screening Options

OC-Light

Program Guidelines:

Age 45-75

Average risk – no significant family history or current symptoms

Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention Program

Kentucky CancerLink currently has funding provided by the Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention Program through the Kentucky Department for Public Health to provide NO-COST options for those who meet eligibility requirements:

Colonoscopy

Age 45-75 (younger than 45, if high risk or symptoms)

Uninsured

Underinsured: high deductible plan or plan that does not cover preventive cancer screenings

Kentucky Resident (includes green card holders, work/school visas and refugees)

Financial eligibility based on INDIVIDUAL income. Maximum individual income $43,740 (may be higher if you have dependents and no other income). Speak with a patient navigator about your options!

Cologuard

Age 45-75 – average risk (no significant family history or current symptoms)

Uninsured

Underinsured: plan does not cover Cologuard or preventive cancer screenings

Kentucky Resident (includes green card holders, work/school visas and refugees)

Financial eligibility based on INDIVIDUAL income. Maximum individual income $43,740 (may be higher if you have dependents and no other income). Speak with a patient navigator about your options!

Call Kentucky CancerLink 859-309-1700 or 877-597-4655 with any questions!

