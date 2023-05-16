Kentucky State Police participates in Click It Or Ticket Campaign

Sponsored - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) will participate in this year’s national Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign, which will take place from May 23 through June 18, 2023.

According to NHTSA, in 2017, there were 10,076 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 55 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m. – 5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts.

“The Click It or Ticket campaign is so important because it raises awareness about seat belt safety during the time period when seat belts are least used,” said Captain Matt Johnson. “With an increased number of cars on Kentucky highways during the Memorial Day holiday, it’s imperative we get the word out about the importance of seat belt safety.”

“If the enforcement crackdown wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider our campaign to be a success,” said Captain Matt Johnson. “If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits. Help us spread this lifesaving message before one more friend or family member is killed as a result of this senseless inaction. Seat belts save lives, and everyone - front seat and back, child and adult - needs to remember to buckle up - every trip, every time.”

