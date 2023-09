Join Us to Help Our Communities by Powering Up the Pantry

JOIN US TO HELP OUR COMMUNITIES

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Help us restock our local food pantries by dropping off canned and non-perishable food items at any of these three locations:

Ashland – Kentucky Power, 1645 Winchester Avenue

Hazard – ARH Medical Mall, 210 Black Gold Boulevard

Pikeville – KY Power Service Center, 3249 N. Mayo Trail

Presented by Kentucky Power and WYMT in support of God’s Pantry and Facing Hunger food banks.