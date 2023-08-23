Start Here To Find Addiction Treatment Openings Near You

Sponsored - Do you think you might have a substance use disorder?

· Do you need more drugs to feel ‘normal’?

· Have you tried to stop using drugs with no luck?

· Do you often hide the truth about using or getting drugs?

· Do you continue to use drugs after they are no longer needed for pain or other health problem?

· Have you lost interest in things that you used to like (work or activities with family)?

· Do you sometimes practice risky or harmful behavior to get drugs?

If you answered yes to any of the above and are interested in seeking treatment for substance use disorder, FindHelpNowKY.org can help. Developed by the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center housed in the University of Kentucky’s College of Public Health, FindHelpNowKY.org, is a free online search engine website that provides individualized lists of SUD treatment facilities across Kentucky with near-real-time availability. The hundreds of facilities on the site update their availability daily so that you’ll have up-to-date information when you’re ready to start your journey to recovery.

Customize your search by choosing among the site’s more than 30 filters, including what substance(s) are being used, payment options including commercial and public insurance programs, gender identity, preference for in- or out- patient treatment, and any co-occurring treatment requirements such as mental health care. Results are first sorted by geographic distance to your current location and then by available openings.

The site also contains a library with resources on topics such as SUD treatment, harm reduction, overdose prevention, and relapse. The resource library caters to individuals and family members, first responders, health care professionals, pregnant or postpartum women, and deaf or hard of hearing individuals.

If you need help using the site, click here to watch a quick video on finding the substance use disorder treatment facility that best meets your needs. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, click here to watch a video in American Sign Language

If you’d like to speak with a specialist about available services that are most relevant to your needs, the KY Call Center is a toll-free line that allows Kentuckians who are seeking help for a substance use disorder to speak with a screening and referral specialist. Individuals seeking treatment for themselves or others—as well as family members who have questions or need support—can call 1-877-412-4597 toll-free or email SWCC@centertech.com to speak with a trained screening and referral specialist.

If you are interested in hosting a team training for an overview and tutorial of the site, contact the FindHelpNow team at mail@findhelpnowky.org.