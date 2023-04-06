Employees could receive discounted or free child care in Kentucky under new programs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Chamber and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Chamber, visit https://www.kychamber.com/childcare

Throughout 2022, an average of 71,000 Kentucky adults were not working because of child care challenges. Meanwhile, the state had two open jobs for every unemployed individual looking for work.

To address the state’s workforce challenges and help employers fill open jobs, child care solutions must be top priorities.

Fortunately, Kentucky policymakers have recently rolled out two important child care initiatives.

The first is the Employee Child Care Assistance Partnership. This program empowers employers interested in helping employees with the cost of quality child care by matching state dollars with contributions made by businesses. For example, if a business commits $150 a month towards an employee’s child care costs, the state will match that contribution up to 100 percent. This gives employers an opportunity to double the size of a powerful employee benefit, while employees can reduce their out-of-pocket child care costs.

“The cost of quality child care is driving many parents out of the workforce,” said Dr. Charles Aull, executive director of the Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research. “The Employee Child Care Assistance Partnership is a new tool – that is unique to Kentucky – that allows employers and the state to work together to help working families remain in the workforce.”

Learn more on the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ website and access additional resources for employer-child care solutions on the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Another new initiative recently announced by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services is that all employees working in licensed and certified child care centers will become eligible for state child care subsidies through the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP). As noted by Kentucky Youth Advocates, child care staffing has been in a state of crisis for years, which has reduced the availability of child care throughout the state. This new initiative can help attract and retain workers in this critical sector.

“The child care staffing crisis has become so significant that many programs have at least one classroom closed due to a lack of staff members,” said Dr. Sarah Vanover with Kentucky Youth Advocates. “Covering the cost of child care could entice some individuals back to work if they previously left the field to work in higher-paying industries, like hospitality or retail.”

Learn more about CCAP eligibility for qualified child care workers here.

Child care is a vital part of Kentucky’s economy that allows all Kentucky parents and caretakers to participate in the workforce. These two new initiatives can help support this key sector and address child care challenges for Kentucky workers and employers.