Blood Donation Saved Eastern Kentucky’s Mother and Daughter’s ‘Whole World’

Kentucky Blood Center relies on the generosity of donors to supply lifesaving blood to 70-plus hospitals in Kentucky. All blood collected at KBC stays in Kentucky to help people fight diseases like cancer, to aid in surgeries and organ transplants, to serve as life support in traumas, and for diseases and blood disorders that affect people like Megan Canada from Corbin, Kentucky.

Megan Canada’s mom, Sheena, can be a bit of a “helicopter mom,” but Megan is grateful for her mother’s maternal instincts because they may have saved her life.

Megan, at 18 years old, had just moved out on her own in the spring of 2022, Sheena was cautious of her daughter flying the nest. Not to mention, as a certified nursing assistant and current Kentucky Blood Center phlebotomist, it is in Sheena’s nature to have the health and well-being of others on her mind.

So, in late May, when Sheena picked up Megan to go shopping and noticed her daughter’s gums were bleeding throughout the family outing, it was a red flag. Megan chalked it up to some aggressive dental care and didn’t think anything of it – even with blue patches and red dots starting to form around her ankles.

“You know 18-year-olds don’t listen to mom,” Sheena said.

But mom knows best.

When Megan woke up the next morning with giant bruises covering her body from head to toe and sent her mom pictures that afternoon, Sheena picked up the phone and told her to get to Baptist Health Corbin as soon as possible.

There, blood tests revealed Megan’s platelet count – the cell fragments in your blood that form clots and prevent bleeding – was at 2,000 per microliter of blood. It is supposed to be between 150,000 to 450,000.

“They told me on the way there that if I would have bumped my head or even gotten a paper cut that I could have had a brain bleed or bled out from it because my platelet count was so low,” Megan said.

Megan was diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenic purpura, a blood disorder often caused by infections where the immune system mistakenly attacks platelets. She had an adverse reaction to a platelet transfusion, so she received two immune globulin intravenous transfusions.

Megan will always have ITP. It may cause issues again at some point, or she may never deal with it again. But the blood supply will always be on the Saylors’ minds because Megan could need a transfusion at any moment. A single IGIv transfusion comes from the serum of thousands of blood donors.

Donating blood was always important to the Saylors, but every time Sheena draws blood from a donor at the KBC Tri-County Donor Center in Corbin, she thinks of her daughter and understands just how important that bag is to somebody in the state.

“Every donor who comes in that door, I want to hug them and say, ‘Thank you. That might have been you that saved my daughter’s life,’ " Sheena said. “It’s not even just saving one life when donate; you’re saving up to three lives with a donation, but that’s including all the lives of the loved ones of those people. These people that donated that saved my child’s life, that saved me too. That’s my whole world.”

The seriousness of the diagnosis has really resonated with the usually stoic Megan. What was initially a “get-out-of-class card” when she first donated blood in high school now has special meaning.

“There are people that are in those hospital beds who need 30 minutes of your time to survive,” Megan said. “It’s not just a needle in your arm; that’s saving someone else’s life.”