The Kemper Family has been committed to providing beautiful quality furniture for your home.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kemper Home Furnishings and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kemper Home Furnishings, visit https://www.kemperhomefurnishings.com/

Kemper Home Furnishings was founded in 1963 by Harold Sr. and Edna Kemper in Hyden, Kentucky. Harold Sr. began business from his home repairing televisions. After about a year, he rented the 200 square foot white block building seen in the picture for $20.00 a month, where he grew his TV repair business. In 1966, Harold Sr. purchased a larger building just up rockhouse in Hyden, to accommodate the growing business.

There he sold and serviced TV’s, appliances, and some furniture, and delivered the goods he had sold or repaired after the store had closed for the day. Harold Sr. and Edna Kemper are true testaments to what it takes to build a successful company with hard work and long hours.

By the mid 80′s, Harold Sr. had all 5 of his children working with him at the Hyden store, and eventually opened up a second store in Hazard, KY, which also has seen dramatic growth. Harold Jr. and wife Debra started the Kemper Appliance company in London, KY. in 1994.

There, Harold Jr. and Debra grew the appliance and TV business and added more square footage and more furniture into the mix. In 1999, the property on South Laurel Road became available to the Kempers, and a new era of growth was formed. The new 12,000 square foot showroom was added onto in 2002 and became a 27,000 square foot showroom.

The Kempers felt the obvious expansion of the furniture business was in Somerset, KY, so in 2007, the newest Kemper showroom was born. Nestled in front of Walmart on US Hwy 27 South in Somerset, the 27,000 square foot showroom is a state of the art facility, and like the London store, offers some of the best quality furniture brands in the industry.

In 2009, the London location exterior was updated and renovated, and in 2012 both showrooms were updated to provide an even better shopping experience. We appreciate each and every customer that comes into any of the Kemper stores, and strive for all to have a good experience with every visit. We are active in our churches and civic organizations, and often donate to schools and good causes.

Now there are now Kemper grandkids, the 4th generation. Rest assured the Kemper family will be serving our community many years to come.