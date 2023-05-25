EKU Provides Opportunities for Students with New Online Options and Free Textbooks

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of EKU Online and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about EKU Online, visit https://ekuonline.eku.edu.

Regularly referred to as the ‘school of opportunity’, Eastern Kentucky University is expanding the possibilities for students with a growing portfolio of online degree options and initiatives that make earning a degree more accessible.

As a part of EKU’s BookSmart program, all textbooks are free and will be shipped directly to students’ homes upon registering for classes. Since Fall 2021, EKU BookSmart has provided undergraduate students with free textbooks. Beginning Fall 2023, the program will be expanded to graduate and doctoral students online and on-campus, making EKU the first public university to offer free textbooks to all degree-seeking students.

In this same spirit of convenience and accessibility, EKU continues to grow its online degree offerings that now include more than 100 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral degrees, and certificate options, including:

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education: EKU now offers an online bachelor of science in elementary education. Students can begin classes in August 2023. The new elementary education program offered through EKU Online gives students an opportunity to earn the same respected degree that has been offered on campus for more than 100 years. The online elementary education bachelor’s degree is ideal for those who have earned an associate degree or some college credit and are ready to advance as certified elementary school teachers.

Master of Public Health (MPH): In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic the need for qualified, knowledgeable public health professionals has dramatically increased. Those interested in earning a master of public health (MPH) degree can now complete it 100% online with Eastern Kentucky University. EKU Online is currently accepting applications to the program and classes will begin in August 2023. The online program prepares graduates with the knowledge and competencies needed to face public health issues and emergencies at the local, state, and national level.

Designed for working adults looking to advance in their current careers or change careers, EKU Online offers courses 100% online and in a convenient accelerated format. Students benefit from free textbooks, multiple start dates each year, dedicated advisors that design personalized graduation plans, free career and tutoring services, and a generous credit transfer policy. Students are also eligible to apply for scholarships and financial aid. Home to more than 100 online options for degrees and certificates, EKU Online is now enrolling for summer and fall classes.

To learn about these programs and more than 100 other online options, visit go.eku.edu/OnlineNew.