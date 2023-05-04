EKU Introduces Online Elementary Education Bachelor’s Degree

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of EKU Online and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about EKU Online, visit https://ekuonline.eku.edu/lp/eku-online-bachelors-elementary-education.

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) is now offering a new path for those who aspire to begin a career as an elementary school teacher but don’t hold a bachelor’s degree. The university is making its bachelor of science in elementary education available online beginning in August 2023. Applications are now open and are free.

The EKU Online program gives students an opportunity to earn the same respected degree that has been offered on campus for more than 100 years. They will take the same courses, from the same faculty as the students who study on campus.

“Dire teacher shortages in Kentucky and beyond are causing a surge in demand for quality educators,” said Dr. Gill Hunter, interim dean of the EKU College Education and Applied Human Sciences. “EKU offers premier teacher education programs, and we are thrilled to be able to offer an opportunity with such potential to positively impact the K-5 student experience.”

Coursework is completed 100 percent online and EKU’s clinical office will work with each student to arrange the EPSB-required clinical experience. In order to appropriately manage the required classroom observation hours, EKU is limiting enrollment to Kentucky and the surrounding states of Ohio, Missouri, West Virginia, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, and Virginia.

EKU’s online elementary education bachelor’s degree will benefit those who have earned an associate degree or some college credit and are ready to advance as certified elementary school teachers. They will be prepared by receiving an education that blends academic and professional preparation through course topics such as culturally responsive perspectives, engineering in classroom context, and emerging instructional technologies.

“Recent data from the Kentucky Department of Education shows there are large numbers of teaching positions left unfilled each academic year,” explained Dr. Nicola Mason, associate professor, and chair of EKU’s department of teaching, learning and educational leadership. “This is a field that positively impacts the lives of individuals and communities. An online degree provides access to those who want to obtain teacher certification and can’t take advantage of our on-campus programs.”

The EKU Online bachelor of science in elementary education is a flexible and convenient option for working professionals. Students will enroll in accelerated 8-week courses, and the classes are taught completely online with no campus visits required. Personalized support is available to every online student from the moment they inquire until the day they graduate and beyond.

For more information about EKU’s online elementary education bachelor’s degree program, visit go.eku.edu/elementary-ed-online.