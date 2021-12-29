Are You Considering a Health Care Career? Or Looking to Advance?

When choosing a career, you are choosing how to spend a large part of your days, for a large part of your life. It can be a daunting task. Do you want something safe and reliable? Something exciting and cutting edge? Or do you feel a strong pull towards helping others?

What if you want all of the above? If you’re looking for stability, challenge, and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, the health care industry offers tremendous growth potential and a wide variety of career opportunities both inside and outside the exam room door.

Eastern Kentucky University offers 100% online degrees and certificates for those looking to start or advance a career in health care. Areas of online study include:

EMERGENCY MEDICAL CARE – Designed for currently certified paramedics interested in earning a degree focused in emergency services administration or fire service, our nationally respected programs provide the skills and knowledge needed to pursue advancement opportunities and take on leadership and key administrative roles within emergency services agencies at the local, state, or national level.

HEALTH SERVICES ADMINISTRATION – Health services administrators enjoy rewarding careers as they plan, direct, coordinate, and supervise the delivery of health care services. Concentrations in Health Care Management (HCM) and Health Informatics and Information Management (HIIM) will prepare you to take on key roles within the health care system. Graduates of the HIIM concentration are prepared for the Registered Health Information Administrator (RHIA) certification exam.

NURSING: RN-BSN – Make your experience count with EKU’s accredited, accelerated online RN to BSN program for working nurses. You’ll receive individualized attention and advising while learn from nursing practice experts. Our CCNE-accredited program prepares you to excel in the workplace or a graduate nursing program.

NURSING: FAMILY HEALTH NURSE PRACTITIONER – Build on your professional nursing expertise through advanced education in evidence-based management of acute and chronic health conditions. With an added emphasis on health promotion and disease prevention, our program will prepare you to become a highly skilled primary care provider and health care leader.

NURSING: PSYCHIATRIC MENTAL HEALTH NURSE PRACTITIONER – EKU’s psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner program has a high certification exam pass rate and prepares nurses to meet the population’s growing mental health needs in private practice, psychiatric hospitals, mental health clinics and a variety of other environments.

NURSING: DOCTOR OF NURSING PRACTICE (POST-MSN DNP) – EKU’s online Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) with a concentration in Organizational Leadership prepares nurses to innovate, lead change and improve health outcomes for patients and populations. Unlike a research focused degree, EKU’s respected program is practice focused, equipping students with the tools they need and guiding them through real-world implementation and evaluation of evidence-based practice improvements.

OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY – EKU provides one of the top post professional Doctor of Occupational Therapy programs in the nation. Designed for licensed occupational therapists and focused on best practices and leadership building, our challenging online doctorate program can give you a competitive edge in this growing field. The online program accommodates practitioners holding either a bachelor’s or master’s degree with specific paths for both.

Learn more about a rewarding career in health care, EKU's 100% online degrees and certificates options, free textbooks, and other program details