River Sweep taking place in Letcher County

Sponsored - WHITESBURG, KY – Double Kwik is hosting a river sweep in Letcher County to help remove trash and debris along riverbanks left by the July 28th flooding. Double Kwik is asking the community to participate by volunteering in the county-wide river sweep.

Trash bags, gloves, t-shirts and lunch will be provided to volunteers. Volunteers should wear clothing that can get wet, such as waders, as well as boots or closed-toed shoes. Life vests are encouraged.

“We have heard our neighbors’ concerns about the trash and debris along the riverbank and we are excited to assist our community members in the cleanup effort of our area,” said Whitney Justice, Double Kwik Marketing Director. “It is our hope that we have enough volunteers to cover as many miles as possible.”

The river sweep is scheduled for April 15, 2023. Volunteers will meet at the Pine Mountain Grill banquet room at 8:30 a.m.

To participate in the river sweep, register online at doublekwik.com/riversweep. The waiver is part of the online application. For more information, email riversweep@doublekwik.com or call 606-633-2525.