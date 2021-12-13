Visit this Winter Wonderland and Get in the Christmas Spirit!

The whole family will enjoy Winterfest Ice Skating in beautiful Downtown Pikeville! City Park will be transformed into a magical Winter Wonderland where everyone can feel like a kid again!

You can also enjoy a beautiful Carriage Ride throughout Downtown Pikeville, too!

Throughout the Season, skating hours are Thursday & Friday 3pm to 9pm, Saturdays 10am-9pm and Sundays from Noon-6pm.

Adults $ 10.00 and Children 6 and under $ 6.00.

And while you are in town, make sure you visit our Holiday Lights at Bob Amos Park! It’s absolutely FREE, so bring the whole family and experience the Magic of Christmas!

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from the City of Pikeville!