Holiday Magic Comes to Life This Saturday in Downtown Pikeville

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City of Pikeville and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City of Pikeville, visit https://www.facebook.com/visitpikeville

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and it’s starts with Small Business Saturday!

The First 100 people to come to Downtown Tent receive a RED BAG and $10 in downtown dollars.

During shopping come back to the downtown tent and show receipts for purchases made –

for every $10 spent you will be entered in a drawing to win $100 and the top spender wins $200!

The whole family can enjoy our Story Book Walk as Snowman and Elves lead the way,

With pages displayed in Store Front Windows, featuring Letters to Santa and Treats from our Merchants

And nothing says Christmas like our Tree Lighting in the Park!

And top it all off with Winterfest Ice Skating! City Park will be transformed into a magical Winter Wonderland!

Enjoy a beautiful Carriage Ride throughout Downtown Pikeville, too!

Skating opens at 10am on Saturday, November 27th. Throughout the Season, hours are Thursday & Friday 3pm to 9pm, Saturdays 10am-9pm and Sundays from Noon-6pm.

Adults $ 10.00 and Children 6 and under $ 6.00.

Have a Holly Jolly time this Christmas season, starting this Saturday, in Downtown Pikeville!

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from the City of Pikeville!