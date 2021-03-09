Fallen Officer Honored

Sponsored - Fishing Tournament to Honor Fallen Officer
The City of Pikeville in partnership Appalachian Wireless Arena invites you to participate in the first ever Scotty Hamilton Memorial Bass Tournament.
Hamilton was a 12-year veteran of the Pikeville Police Department. He was killed in the line of duty on March 13, 2018.
The weeklong tournament will be held March 13th -20th.
Click here to register: https://tourneyx.com/app/tourney-leaderboard/scotty-hamilton-memorial-bass-tournament
For more details and information, contact Andy Linton at 606-616-2824.