Fallen Officer Honored

Officer Scotty Hamilton

Sponsored - Fishing Tournament to Honor Fallen Officer

The City of Pikeville in partnership Appalachian Wireless Arena invites you to participate in the first ever Scotty Hamilton Memorial Bass Tournament.

Hamilton was a 12-year veteran of the Pikeville Police Department. He was killed in the line of duty on March 13, 2018.

The weeklong tournament will be held March 13th -20th.

Click here to register: https://tourneyx.com/app/tourney-leaderboard/scotty-hamilton-memorial-bass-tournament

For more details and information, contact Andy Linton at 606-616-2824.