Enjoy the Fall Beauty the Mountains Have to Offer!

Enjoy the Fall Beauty the Mountains Have to Offer!

Sponsored - Enjoy the Fall Beauty the Mountains Have to Offer!

Gorgeous Colors and Exciting Adventure away you in Pikeville, KY! So WHAT Should YOU DO?

STAY IN PIKEVILLE. PLAY IN THE MOUNTAINS!

Hatfield McCoy River Trail

The Levisa Fork holds gentle riffles and flowing shoals, perfect floating conditions for families and beginners. This section is ideal for canoes, kayaks, and small one-man pontoon boats. Since the Levisa Fork receives the waters of Russell Fork along with releases from Fishtrap Lake Dam upstream, the river has great flow all summer long.

The Hatfield-McCoy River Trail

System is now recognized as a Kentucky Blue Water Trail.

Come and join us in the beautiful Rivers and Mountains of Eastern Ky on the Hatfield and McCoy River trails!

Take an exhilarating kayak tour through the beautiful water ways of the Levisa Fork.

This 2-hour trip will take you through some breathtaking scenery including the Pikeville Cut Thru Project, a man-made channel that moved a mountain and a river.

This trip is on class 1 water and is suitable for beginners and families.

Hiking Trails

The Bob Amos trails host only a few of the many hiking trails in the region. You can enjoy a semi-paved and graveled trail or go on completely woodsy worn paths in the Bob Amos Park area.

H&M Stables

Nestled in the beautiful mountains of Pike County, Kentucky, take a scenic horse trail overlooking the historic town of Pikeville, Kentucky (home of the Hatfield-McCoy Feud). Experience our approximately three-mile trail accompanied by an experience trail guide with the most experienced trail horses in the region. Our horses are hand selected for beginner, intermediate, and advanced riders to ensure your maximum safety and to enhance your trail riding experience. We have a variety of different times available at your convenience and depending on the scenery you want to experience. Allow us to help make a memory on the mountain for you!

But VISIT with our friends and neighbors while here!

The mountains of eastern Kentucky are loaded with beauty and activities! Click the link below and visit them all!

https://visitpikeville.com/attractions/in-the-area/