Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky, visit https://challenger-learning-center-of-kentucky.networkforgood.com/.

Scan here to donate to the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky!

There is this moment when a student’s face lights up with an understanding of how this thing called science and math affects their lives. The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky lives for those moments.

Over 150,000 students have been immersed in the thrills of space technology, the joys of exploration and the inspiration to become future leaders. To the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky, these are not just students, these are your children, grandchildren and our future.

The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky is continuing the mission—Imagine giving students the opportunity to be part of a space-themed simulated learning experience—rich with NASA-inspired technologies, and role-playing strategies—bringing their classroom studies to life.

We also provide community outreach programs, like our First LEGO League, robotics competition, school programs, and summer camps. Where students cultivate skills needed for future success, including problem solving, critical thinking, communication, and teamwork. We’re investing in the future of our youth. Join us as we continue the mission!

Click here to donate: https://challenger-learning-center-of-kentucky.networkforgood.com/projects/41536-challenger-learning-center-of-kentucky-online-giving