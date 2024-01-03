Big Sandy Community & Technical College now offering degree’s in Cybersecurity

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Sandy Community & Technical College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Sandy Community & Technical College, visit https://bigsandy.kctcs.edu

Be prepared to design, develop, and maintain secure computer systems and provide security for the users you service.

WHAT IS CYBERSECURITY?

The Cybersecurity program will prepare students to design, develop, and maintain secure computer systems and provide security for the users they service. Students in this program will study cybersecurity as it relates to hardware, software, user, and data security. The Network Defense track is currently available at BSCTC.

Cybersecurity is a discipline that is needed in every aspect of our society. Organizations that do electronic business are required to keep the information that they handle secure from hackers and others. Many organizations are just identifying the need for Cybersecurity professionals. Data and networks have to be secured to do business in the world today. Businesses often hire consulting agencies or hire Cybersecurity specialists to secure networks.

What are my career options?

Employment of information security analysts is projected to grow 31 percent from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. Demand for information security analysts is expected to be very high, as these analysts will be needed to create innovative solutions to prevent hackers from stealing critical information or causing problems for computer networks.

Quick Facts: Information Security Analyst

2019 Median Pay: $99,730/yr - $47.95/hr

Typical Entry-Level Education: Associate Degree to Bachelor’s Degree

Work Experience in a Related occupation: Less than 5 years

On-the-job Training: None

Number of Jobs, 2018: 112,300

Employment Change, 2018-2019: 35,500

Source: Occupational Outlook Handbook, August 16, 2020

What are my degree, diploma or certificate options?

BSCTC students can earn an Associates in Applied Science with a track in Network Defense.

Penetration Testers

Information Security Engineers

Digital Forensics Analysts

Information Security Analyst

Length of Program

Completion of the program should take two years, assuming that you maintain full-time enrollment status.

This information should not be considered a substitute for the KCTCS Catalog. You should always choose classes in cooperation with your faculty advisor to ensure that you meet all degree requirements.

“This material is based upon work supported by the National Science Foundation under Grant Number 2054966.”

“Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation.”

Program Contact

Dr. Kathryn Miller

Computer and Information Technology - Cybersecurity

Program Coordinator

606.218.1259

kmiller0045@kctcs.edu

