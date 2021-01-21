Test Positive for COVID-19? There may be a treatment for you!

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of ARH and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about ARH, visit https://arhcovid19.com/arh-covid-19-treatment/.

A new treatment for COVID-19 has been approved by the FDA and is available at ARH. This treatment IS NOT a cure, but has ben shown to help decrease symptoms and speed the recovery for many that are infected with COVID-19. The treatment is in IV infusion that takes about 3.5-4 hours to complete. Treatment is for those that are NOT hospitalized. More information can be found in the following informational graphics, or on our website at https://arhcovid19.com/arh-covid-19-treatment/