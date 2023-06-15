ARH to Expand Externship for Surgical Technologists

(WavebreakmediaMicro - stock.adobe.com)

Sponsored - Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Inc. (ARH) will begin expanding their externship program for surgical technologists. ARH has had a very successful nursing externship since 2017 with over 450 participants and hiring more than 385 of those to date.

“We are ensuring that we have a workforce ready to meet the needs of healthcare in our region. By providing an externship to nursing students they get the opportunity to visit different areas of the hospital, work in those specialties, and know what to expect when they graduate. This gives them a better perspective on what is needed in nursing and at the hospital when they begin working. It prepares them to be better nurses. When looking at the success of that program, we knew we needed to expand to the Operating Room and provide those technicians the same opportunity,” says Dylon Baker, System Director Talent Acquisition.

In partnership with the local colleges and programs, ARH has become a leader in helping new and current healthcare workers obtain jobs and be confident in working those careers. By expanding these resources and investing in the region, ARH is securing a highly trained and ready-to-work workforce.

ARH is the first employer in Kentucky to provide nursing and surgical technologist externships. Baker notes, “This is a gamechanger for students and employers in the region. The students can literally earn while they learn. Now that we are focusing on surgical techs, we plan on recruiting more students to this area of healthcare and retaining them.”

Baker adds, “It’s a flexible opportunity with students being allowed to make their own schedule around their current education, helping them overcome barriers that may have stopped them from pursuing this field.”

For more information on the program, students can visit http://www.arhcareers.org or contact careers@arh.org.