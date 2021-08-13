Seventh Annual Community Veterans Appreciation Luncheon

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Appalachian Hospice Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Appalachian Hospice Care, visit https://www.appalachianhospicecare.com/

It’s once again time for the seventh annual community Veteran’s Appreciation Luncheon. This year’s luncheon will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in downtown Pikeville.

The Appalachian Hospice Care’s Veteran’s Committee has been pleased with the steady growth in attendance since we began in 2014. The event hopes to reach as many Veterans as possible in our area. With each year’s luncheon, many Veterans look forward to being able to see some of their comrades and share their stories and catch up on life. Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms, hats, medals, and photo albums to share.

Once again, Appalachian Hospice Care is sponsoring the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall. The wall is 80% to scale of the Wall in Washington, D.C. The Wall list the men and women who gave their lives in Vietnam, those who never returned home, and those who were held Prisoners of War. The Wall contains 1105 names of Kentuckian Heroes who gave their lives in the war for their country and this proud State. In 2016, we brought the Wall to the luncheon at Jenny Wiley State Park. We decided it would be a good time to bring the Wall back.

We plan on opening the viewing of the Wall immediately after the Luncheon wraps up to the public, schools, colleges, and anyone who would like to stop in to view the wall and honor the Kentucky Heroes from 2:30pm - 7:00 pm.

The appreciation and positive comments from those who have attended the luncheons are due largely to the community presence, the generosity of our partners and the genuine enthusiasm of our staff and volunteers.

We hope you share our vision and take this opportunity for all of us to work together, fostering community spirit by expressing to our Veterans the appreciation they so richly deserve.

Should you have ay questions, please feel free to reach out to sharonb@homecarehs.com or call 606 434 8970.