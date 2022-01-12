Appalachian Hospice Care Currently Seeking LPN’s

Sponsored - Appalachian Hospice Care is currently seeking LPN’s to fill several open positions.

LPN’s perform a wide variety of nursing care activities and supportive services. These services are provided for the comfort and well-being of the patient/family; In accordance with the physician’s orders and under the guidance and direction of a Registered Nurse.

LPN’s are assigned In-Home visits daily.

Must attend Periodic office meetings.

Company vehicle provided.

Have an Unencumbered LPN license in KY.

Qualified applicant’s can apply here:

Reach out to Shag Branham at Appalachian Hospice Care with any questions, (606) 432-2112.