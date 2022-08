Noah Thompson to perform two nights at the Alley Fest

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Alley on Main and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Alley on Main, visit https://alleyfest2022.com/.

THREE NIGHTS OF KILLER ARTISTS IN HISTORIC DOWNTOWN PAINTSVILLE, KY

Noah Thompson will be performing a full show with his band Friday, September 30th, and will be back on Saturday, October 1st for a special appearance with Prestonsburg’s very own Nicholas Jamerson!

Alley Fest returns for its second year in beautiful downtown Paintsville, Kentucky! Nestled in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, Alley Fest is the first of its kind in the region. Bringing three full days of music, food, drink, and crafts! Join us September 30th through October 1st as our star filled lineup rocks the Alley Fest stage outside, as well as the Alley On Main stage inside.

Star filled lineup includes Louisa Native Noah Thompson, John Michael Montgomery, Crystal Gayle, American Aquarium, Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays, Logan Halsted, Luke Trimble and many more talented artists!

