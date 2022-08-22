John Michael Montgomery and Special Guest, Noah Thompson set to perform at the Alley Fest in Paintsville on Saturday, October 1st!

The legendary John Michael Montgomery will be making his way into town on Saturday, October 1st, along with Louisa Native, Noah Thompson who will be performing both Friday & Saturday!

Noah Thompson is set to put on a full show with his band Friday, September 30th, and will be back on Saturday, October 1st for a special appearance with Prestonsburg’s very own Nicholas Jamerson.

Alley Fest returns for its second year in beautiful downtown Paintsville, Kentucky! Nestled in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, Alley Fest is the first of its kind in the region. Bringing three full days of music, food, drink, and crafts! Join us September 30th through October 1st as our star filled lineup rocks the Alley Fest stage outside, as well as the Alley On Main stage inside.

Star filled lineup includes Louisa Native Noah Thompson, John Michael Montgomery, Crystal Gayle, American Aquarium, Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays, Logan Halsted, Luke Trimble and many more talented artists!

