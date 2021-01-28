Rescuing Thousands, One Life at a Time

Sponsored - For Vanessa Keeton, this story was one she thought she would never tell.

When Vanessa was in high school, addiction sank its claws into her life and would end up taking control of almost every aspect of it.

“I was a smart kid, and I had a family who loved me. My upbringing wasn’t perfect, but whose is?” Vanessa told us.

In high school, she struggled with “normal” teenage insecurities, which would fuel her addiction. What started out as alcohol and marijuana developed into pain and nerve pills. From there, things spiraled as she became dependent on Oxycontin.

“For years, I functioned at a certain level as an addict. I was in and out of college and lived wherever the wind blew me, but I managed to hold down a job which created a false sense of security in my life,” she added. “Though I couldn’t go to work without snorting a pill, I really thought I was ok.”

But as addiction consumed Vanessa, she ended up shooting up, and at that point, she could no longer hold down a job. One thing led to another, and she was ordered into treatment through the court system. That’s when everything changed.

She ended up at Karen’s Place in Louisa on Dec. 2, 2010, as Addiction Recovery Care’s first client, and from there, she thrived.

“God’s plan prevailed,” she said. “Residential treatment was not easy, but it was exactly what I needed.” We talked with Vanessa, who shared some advice for others who are struggling through addiction.

Describe your “aha” moment?

My “aha” moment came when I was in the psych ward, detoxing for the second time in about a month. I had been without drugs for approximately four days at that point, and I was sick. I called my “friend” who owed me money at the time and was talking her into bringing me a few 30′s and a rig to get high one more time before I returned to Karen’s Place. She agreed; I paced the floor for a while and then called her back and told her not to worry about it. Never in my addiction had I EVER turned down the chance to get high, but something was different. I thought that maybe, just maybe, I could stay sober for a while.

What is the driving force that keeps you going when times get tough?

Honestly, my driving force has changed over the years. It started out being fear. I was afraid that I would die if I used it one more time and that I would be charged for every crime that I had ever committed and gotten by with if I returned to my old ways. I actually convinced myself of these things, just as an extra precaution to never go back to the lifestyle I once lived. After a while, the fear faded, and I found my forever driving force in my relationship with God and my sheer passion for life. Not that I haven’t had a relationship with Him all throughout my sobriety, but my view of God has changed and my level of freedom has expanded.

What advice do you have for the addict that is still struggling?

Don’t give up, and never think that you have gone too far to be saved. Going to a residential treatment center is a tough decision, but it will be one of the best ones you could ever make. Every addict can benefit from time away from this hectic world to focus on themselves and allow their mind to calm down long enough to think clearly. Give yourself the time that you need to recover. If you don’t feel that residential treatment is an option, then try a different method. Just know that there is help for you. If I can live a sober life, anyone can.

What is something you want people who have never struggled with addiction to know?

If you have never struggled with an addiction, just know that it is no respecter of persons. It can and will happen to anyone. I didn’t wake up one day and decide that I would spend years in my own personal hell, and neither does any other addict out there. Kindness goes a long way for an addict, try that first.

What advice do you have for family members of a person in active addiction?

If you have a family member who is struggling with addiction, know that there is still hope for them if they have breath. People recover every day, and your loved one can always have a bright future, no matter how dim things may appear. Seek help for yourself and your loved one. Addiction affects the whole family, and it’s easy to get so wrapped up in the addict’s life and lies that you no longer think clearly. Tough love is still loving, be cautious not to enable your loved one.

Closing Thoughts:

Addiction comes in all shapes and sizes. Never think that someone smart will not fall into the trap of addiction because intelligence does not determine if someone will become an addict or not. Early intervention is the key, so don’t be afraid to reach out to someone who you think is sliding down the slippery slope of addiction. All they can do is get mad at you, and they will get over it. You could be saving their life.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, please call Addiction Recovery Care at 606.638.0938 or visit them on the web at www.arccenters.com.