Overcoming Addiction, Friends Find Recovery

“Fearful, lonely, lost, untrustworthy.” That’s how Matt Bradley felt during his 12 year battle with addiction.

“Struggle, disappointment, regret” would be how Brandon Hill describes how he felt during his 17-year fight with substance abuse.

The two became best friends in 2007 when Brandon moved in next door to Matt. The two quickly began abusing prescription drugs in their free time together, where things started to spiral out of control.

“Everything from that time period was starting to get foggy.” said Matt, “I got up, used drugs, and hopefully I would make it somewhere to fall asleep.”

On January 17, 2017, Matt’s life took a drastic turn, one he was lucky to make it out alive.

Like most mornings, he woke up and used, but that day he used too much. He was driving down I-64 from Huntington and fell asleep behind the wheel, woke up going 70 mph doing donuts, and crashed into the median. Still, he turned on his car and drove off. He again fell asleep, and after a drive he was barely conscious for, he woke up on the ground outside his vehicle in Catlettsburg, Ky. He had hit a telephone pole and his car flipped. First responders gave him Narcan twice to revive him.

He spent three months in the Boyd Co. Detention Center.

“I didn’t go visit him,” said Brandon. “I was in that selfish, self-centered addiction.”

While Matt was in jail, Brandon’s addiction took him to abusing heroin and fentanyl, where Brandon’s life began to fall apart. He lost his job of seven years and was kicked out of his house. He was living in a trailer with no heat and no water.

“I knew I was gonna end up in jail,” he added. “Or dead.”

While Brandon continued to use, Matt had just finished his time in the Boyd County Detention Center. From there, he left to enter treatment at Belle Grove Springs, an Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) men’s center in Fleming County, Ky.

After successfully going through treatment, Matt became an intern at ARC and he obtained his Peer Support Certification. As Matt grew in his recovery, he would post about it on social media.

“I knew he followed what I did,” said Matt, talking about Brandon, who was still battling addiction.

“I had been following my old best friend,” Brandon said. “I reached out to him after not talking to him for a long time and asked how he was doing.”

After talking on the phone for a while, Brandon told Matt about how bad he was doing. He says he was at the end of his rope and ready to die.

“It was heart-wrenching to hear the struggle and cracking in his voice,” said Matt.

Matt then gave him the intake number for ARC, and after a few phone calls, Matt was able to help Brandon get a bed and drove him to treatment.

“I got that call, and he said I’m coming to get you in the next couple hours,” said Brandon.

He’ll admit that the withdrawals were hard when he got into treatment and did not know if he would be strong enough to make it. But he was.

Today, Brandon is a Strategy and Data Specialist, and Matt is a Business Development and Licensing Coordinator, both working at ARC.

The two best friends now get to share an office, living out their lives in recovery.

“Today, I feel loved, worthy, valued, full of purpose and just joy and happiness in my life today,” said Brandon.

“Today, I feel respected, I feel trusted, I feel hope, and I feel that there are no limitations to what I can achieve,” said Matt.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, please call Addiction Recovery Care at 606-244-0344 or visit them on the web at www.arccenters.com.