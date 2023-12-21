Resecurity Signs MoU with Indian Government to Accelerate Cybersecurity at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity provider protecting Fortune 100 and government agencies globally, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024. As part of this momentous occasion, Resecurity's CEO, Gene Yoo, will lead the delegation and engage in discussions to strengthen collaboration and mutual growth opportunities between India and the U.S in cybersecurity field.

Resecurity is set to mark this event with a significant milestone—the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat. This landmark agreement underscores Resecurity's unwavering commitment to fortifying India's cybersecurity landscape and fostering collaboration between the private sector and government entities. The signing ceremony has been arranged on the 20th December at the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with presence of esteemed leaders in face of Ms. Mona K. Khandhar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Science & Technology and Mr. Shri Tushar Y. Bhatt, IAS, Managing Director, Gujarat Informatics Limited.

The MoU signifies the establishment of a long-term partnership aimed at addressing the evolving challenges in the realm of cybersecurity. Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, commented on the occasion, stating, "We are thrilled to forge this strategic alliance with the Government of Gujarat. This MoU reflects our shared vision of creating a robust and secure digital environment for India. Through collaborative efforts, we aim to leverage cutting-edge technologies to protect digital identities and enhance cyber threat intelligence."

In tandem with this collaboration, Resecurity is proud to announce the opening of its office in Gujarat, India. This local presence will facilitate seamless coordination and strengthen ties with key stakeholders, contributing to the region's economic and technological advancement in line with Vision 2030, the strategic development agenda of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. India is poised to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years and aspires to become 10 trillion dollar economy thereafter. Gujarat is known as one of the major technology parks in India, heavily investing in quantum computing and emerging technologies.

As part of its commitment to India's cybersecurity ecosystem, Resecurity is set to invest in two groundbreaking projects — the Digital Identity Protection Project (India) and the Cyber Fusion Center (India). These initiatives are designed to equip India with state-of-the-art cyber threat intelligence, risk management and cybersecurity technologies, ensuring a resilient defense against emerging digital threats targeting citizens, enterprises and government.

The Digital Identity Protection Project (India) aims to develop and implement innovative solutions to safeguard individuals' digital identities, ensuring privacy and security in an increasingly interconnected world. By leveraging advanced technologies, Resecurity is dedicated to creating a robust framework that protects the integrity of digital identities across various sectors to protect citizens personal data including their national ID information (including Aadhar ID records) and payment data to prevent account takeover, identify theft, cybercriminal and other fraudulent activity negatively impacting on society and economy in India.

In parallel, the Cyber Fusion Center will serve as a hub for collaborative efforts between government agencies, private enterprises, and cybersecurity experts. This center will focus on real-time threat intelligence, proactive threat mitigation, and the development of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Through this collaborative initiative, Resecurity aims to enhance India's cybersecurity posture and create a model for effective public-private partnership in addressing cyber threats.

Rajan Pant, Head of Business (India) of Resecurity, emphasized the transformative potential of these projects, stating, "Our investment in the Digital Identity Protection Project and the Cyber Fusion Center reflects our strong commitment to empowering India with advanced cybersecurity and identity protection capabilities. These initiatives align with our mission to create a secure digital future and fortify critical infrastructure against cyber threats."

The projects also align with the broader objectives of the Indian government's Digital India initiative, which seeks to transform the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. Resecurity's initiatives complement these goals by providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to protect digital assets and foster a secure digital ecosystem.

Resecurity's participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 and the subsequent MoU signing with the Government of Gujarat mark a significant step forward in strengthening international collaboration to address the global cybersecurity challenge. By establishing a local presence and investing in transformative projects, Resecurity is poised to contribute substantially to India's cybersecurity resilience and reinforce its commitment to sustainable mutual growth.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai).

For more information about Resecurity, please visit www.resecurity.com.

About Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is a flagship event organized by the Government of Gujarat to foster economic and business partnerships on a global scale. Now in its 10th edition, the summit serves as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and investment across various sectors.

For more information, please, visit https://www.vibrantgujarat.com

About the Department of Science & Technology (India)

India is one of the top-ranking countries in the field of basic research. Indian Science has come to be regarded as one of the most powerful instruments of growth and development, especially in the emerging scenario and competitive economy. In the wake of the recent developments and the new demands that are being placed on the S&T system, it is necessary to embark on some major science projects which have relevance to national needs and which will also be relevant for tomorrow's technology. The Department of Science & Technology plays a pivotal role in promotion of science & technology in the country.

For more information, please, visit https://dst.gujarat.gov.in and https://dst.gov.in.

