NOWATCH, the World's First 'Awareable' to Debut AI-Powered Insights Feature and Chronos Designer Timepiece Faces at CES 2024

The health tracker that helps manage stress and puts users in charge of their own well-being will unveil NOWATCH Insights, an AI companion that weaves daily health data into a compelling daily narrative along with tips to build stress resilience

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NOWATCH , a personalized health tracker that keeps you aware of how your lifestyle impacts your health by measuring stress, sleep, and activity so that you can take charge of your well-being, today announced the release of its robust AI-powered NOWATCH Insights feature along with its new line of Chronos designer timepiece faces at CES 2024. NOWATCH will showcase its latest innovations at CES Unveiled Las Vegas on Sunday evening, January 7, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay from 5-8:30 pm, and as part of the NL Tech Pavilion in Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo, Booth 62100 from January 9-12, 2024.

NOWATCH Insights is an AI companion and holistic approach that separates NOWATCH from other wearables. Using language models, NOWATCH Insights synthesizes diverse data streams into coherent narratives, providing users with personalized daily recaps and recommendations tailored to their specific interest profiles and wellness goals. Users can personalize the tone and length of these narratives and tips, whether it's to be more creative or more analytical, more caring or more direct. Most importantly, this helps users recognize and understand the relationship between sleep, stress, activities, movement and their health.

"Our AI-driven NOWATCH Insights functionality stands apart by prioritizing thoughtful, high-quality responses over rapid, chatbot-style exchanges that only incentivize people to be on their phone more," said NOWATCH CEO and co-founder Timothée Manschot. "Our unique approach guides the AI towards deep, analytical processing that is grounded in science, ensuring meaningful insights that make our AI a truly personal companion on your wellness journey. Data privacy and control by our users of the AI application is at the core of our design."

The World Health Organization cites stress as the number one health challenge of the 21st century . Stress can render even the most fun activities meaningless: the American Psychological Association estimates stress-related health problems cost the U.S. $300 billion annually, and 76% of adults report a negative impact on their mental and physical health when feeling stressed. To complicate matters further, one study found that health trackers can actually lead to "uncontrollable stress, unpredictable aversive health events, reassurance-seeking behaviors, and the development of health anxiety." Designed as an "awareable," NOWATCH is a simple but powerful solution that helps users stay mindful of how their body is responding to their environment without becoming another distraction or anxiety-inducing device.

NOWATCH gives users the ability to track their health and manage their stress without being overwhelmed by another digital device. It is consciously designed with the understanding that wearables need to be worn — which is why it uses precious gemstones and polished metal interchangeable discs that are easily added or removed from the case to customize NOWATCH for day or night.

The introduction of the stylish Chronos timepiece watch faces gives NOWATCH users the option to wear a traditional watch style or to interchange the watch face with other precious gemstones of their choosing. The Chronos watch faces — Classic and Essence — interchange easily with other NOWATCH discs while still offering the same data and health tips to build stress resilience. NOWATCH also comes with the choice of over a dozen eco-friendly watch straps made from either beautiful woven recycled ocean-bound plastic or Italian vegetable-tanned bio leather that is sleek enough to wear for any occasion.

"With NOWATCH Chronos we invite people to consider – perhaps for the first time – how time rules their existence," said NOWATCH President and co-founder Hylke Muntinga. "NOWATCH users can choose to be guided by time — or not — simply with the choice of a Chronos disc, a gemstone or a metal disc, just like they decide between being active in their daily life, with friends or at work, and decide when they want to take time out for themselves, to recalibrate and 'find their calm.'"

How NOWATCH Works:

Skin Conductance: Measures changes in sweat gland activity via skin conductance. The biosensing technology (developed in partnership with Philips) sends a small, non-harmful current to the skin and measures the change in electrical conductance between two points over time on the skin.

Stress Estimate: Contrary to other wearables, NOWATCH is able to distinguish if someone is stressed or moving/exercising at the same time. This stress estimate is one of the most robust in the market due to a combination of patterns in heart rate, HRV, skin conductance and breath rate that provides a highly accurate estimate of stress or heightened emotional activity.

Vibrations: NOWATCH quickly learns the wearer's biorhythms, and users can choose to send gentle personalized vibrations to themselves when something is happening physiologically. If a user checks in with how they feel, then based on their subjective state, NOWATCH can recommend how to deal with it in the correct way.

Individual Stress Fingerprint: NOWATCH recognizes that stress manifests differently in the body from person to person and calculates how stress affects a user's body based on subjective input. The scale measures reactivity from Deep relaxation to High stimulation. The NOWATCH algorithms look at total reactivity and then calculate whether the reactivity is stress or not.

In-app Breathing Exercises and Lifestyle Recommendations: Empower users to monitor and respond to stress and what triggers it, leading to a better understanding of stress and building stress resilience.

NOWATCH believes data rights are human rights: Users can track large amounts of nuanced information about their health and well-being, but NOWATCH offers users full control of where their data is stored, if and who they want to share it with and what they want to do with it.

About NOWATCH

NOWATCH is a personalized health tracker that keeps you aware of how your lifestyle impacts your health by measuring stress, sleep, and activity so that you can take charge of your well-being. NOWATCH uses Philips EDA (Electrodermal Activity) biosensing technology to measure changes in skin conduction, quickly learning biorhythms and making the wearer aware of their emotions and physiology. Using skin conductance and HRV, NOWATCH is the new scientific standard to monitor stress. It helps you to balance your nervous system throughout your daily life. Featuring interchangeable gemstone and watch faces and delivering gentle vibrations throughout the day, NOWATCH brings the wearer back to the present, relieving stress, increasing mindfulness, and ultimately improving mental and physical health. NOWATCH is the wearable that you actually want to wear.

Founded in 2020 by Hylke Muntinga and Timothée Manschot, NOWATCH is a pending B-corporation headquartered in Amsterdam and is a privately held company. Follow NOWATCH on Instagram , YouTube , X and LinkedIn or learn more at https://www.nowatch.com .

