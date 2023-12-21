MGM RESORTS PROVIDES $360,000 DONATION TO INTERNATIONAL CENTER FOR RESPONSIBLE GAMING

Contribution strengthens MGM Resorts' continued support of responsible gaming research

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") announced today that it has donated $360,000 to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) in support of two 2-year research projects designed to understand, prevent and address potential risks associated with gambling.

MGM Resorts International (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

"These research projects are critical to the continued success of the industry and are in the best interest of our guests, company, employees, and the communities where we operate," said Stephen Martino, Senior Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer, MGM Resorts. "We're pleased to continue our financial support of the ICRG and its critical work around responsible gaming best practices."

Since its establishment in 1996, the ICRG has become a prominent funding source in responsible gaming and problem gambling research, yielding articles published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. The contribution will help fund research designed to educate treatment providers, researchers, advocates, operators, regulators and public policy makers about responsible gaming and problem gambling.

Arthur Paikowsky, ICRG President, said, "We salute MGM Resorts for supporting our research that will answer the many questions we have about the impact of gender on gambling disorder and address the health risks of casino employees. The ICRG is very grateful for the company's long-standing and continuing support of the ICRG."

The donation comes as MGM Resorts continues its commitment to train and educate more than 60,000 of its employees on the benefits and risks associated with gambling. This is in tandem with the company's utilization of its responsible gaming program, GameSense. Developed and licensed to MGM Resorts in 2017 by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), GameSense focuses on positive, transparent, and proactive conversations with players about how to gamble responsibly. The ICRG's research will be shared with other licensees of the GameSense program as well as other operators who may benefit from its findings.

As mobile sports betting and iGaming continue to expand rapidly across the country, the ICRG is focused on collaborating with key operators, such as MGM Resorts, to bring a focused approach to research and education aimed at protecting vulnerable populations. MGM Resorts' mobile and desktop gaming app, offered by BetMGM, a joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain, is currently available in 28 markets, providing customers an array of responsible gaming tools and resources.

This partnership and collaboration with other industry advocates includes the American Gaming Association (AGA). MGM Resorts and BetMGM are both official partners of the AGA's Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign to educate new and seasoned bettors on responsible sports wagering.

For more information, follow @mgmresorts and @BetMGM on Twitter.

About ICRG

The ICRG, founded in 1996, continues to serve as the only funding source for scientific research on gambling disorder and responsible gambling in the United States. Recently, it has become a global leader in the field. For more information, visit www.icrg.org.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their Company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts' expectations regarding its donation to the ICRG and the planned use of such funds by the ICRG. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to MGM Resorts' ability to make the donation on the terms described herein or at all, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Marc Jacobson

MGM Resorts

media@mgmresorts.com

Christine Reilly

ICRG

creilly@icrg.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MGM Resorts International