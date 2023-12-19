TrueBlue Recognized for Women in Leadership

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, is pleased to announce that TrueBlue President and CEO Taryn Owen and PeopleReady President Kristy Willis have been recognized for their impactful leadership in the staffing industry.

Owen and Willis have been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List. In its ninth year, this annual list recognizes women for exceptional contributions in the staffing industry. This is Owen's seventh consecutive year as part of the Global Power 150 and Willis' fourth appearance on the prestigious list.

"From the frontlines to our board of directors, we are fortunate to have inspiring women at every level of TrueBlue," said Jeff Sakaguchi, Board Chairman of TrueBlue. "We are grateful for the contributions of all of our women in leadership and for this recognition of Taryn and Kristy's leadership and contributions to our industry and our mission."

Owen was also awarded the Silver Globee® in the Women of the Year United States category of the 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business and a Silver Stevie Award for Maverick of the Year in the 20th annual Stevie Awards® for Women in Business. Willis received the Gold Globee® in the Women of the Year for Business Products or Services category of the 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

