Triumvira Immunologics to Present Clinical Data at the 2024 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

AUSTIN, Texas, HAMILTON, ON and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumvira Immunologics, a clinical-stage company developing novel, targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors, today announced that it will present two abstracts at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium in San Francisco, California, from January 18-20, 2024. The company will showcase clinical data from its ongoing Phase I/II studies investigating the safety and efficacy of autologous TAC-T cells targeting human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) and Claudin 18.2 (CLDN 18.2), respectively, in relapsed or refractory solid tumors (TACTIC-2 /NCT04727151, TACTIC-3 /NCT05862324).

The technology behind TAC01-HER2 and TAC01-CLDN18.2 stands as an innovative cell-based therapeutic modality, harnessing genetically engineered T cells derived autologously. These T cells are equipped with a T-cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) rationally designed to specifically recognize HER2 or CLDN18.2 within tumor cells.

"We are delighted to showcase the latest clinical developments of our Phase I/II study investigating the safety and efficacy of autologous TAC-T cells targeting HER2+ relapsed or refractory solid tumors and our first in human phase 1/2 trial targeting CLDN18.2-positive solid tumors," said Dr. Paul Lammers, CEO of Triumvira Immunologics. "Our abstract presentations at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium underscores our dedication to pioneering advancements in autologous T cell therapy and unveils promising clinical data from our ongoing Phase I/II studies, shedding light on the safety and efficacy of autologous TAC01-HER2 and TAC01-CLDN18.2 in the challenging landscape of solid tumors."

Details of the abstracts for each poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 747

Title: A phase I/II trial investigating safety and efficacy of autologous TAC01-HER2 in relapsed or refractory solid tumors.

Authors: Benjamin L. Schlechter, Ecaterina Dumbrava, Mridula George, Samuel Saibil, Marcus Butler, Antonio Giordano, Rishi Surana, Chih-Yi Liao, Jordan Weiss, Brooke Pieke, Miriam Gavriliuc, Emily Lichtenstein, Maria Apostolopoulou, Courtney Burke, Bushra Qureshi, Deyaa Adib, & Daniel Olson.

Session: Poster Session A: Cancers of the Esophagus and Stomach and Other GI Cancers

Date: Thursday, January 18 at 11:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time

Location: Level 1, West Hall, Poster Board M2

Abstract Number: TPS419

Title: First-in-human phase 1/2 trial evaluating TAC01-CLDN18.2 autologous T cells in CLDN18.2-positive solid tumors.

Authors: Ecaterina Dumbrava, Davendra Sohal, Daniel Olson, Samuel Saibil, Alejandro Urgelles, Maria Apostolopoulou, Amy Mueller, Kara Moss, Deyaa Adib, Benjamin Schlechter, & Syma Iqbal.

Session: Poster Session A: Cancers of the Esophagus and Stomach and Other GI Cancers

Date: Thursday, January 18 at 11:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time

Location: Level 1, West Hall, Poster Board N4

About Triumvira Immunologics

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. ("Triumvira") is a leading clinical-stage solid tumor cell therapy company developing unique, non-gene edited, first-in-class targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors. The company's proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology platform activates natural T cell functions differently from other cell therapies such as CAR-T and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies, resulting in clinically safe, effective and redosable cell therapies. Triumvira is developing a broad pipeline targeting promising tumor-associated antigens such as HER2, Claudin 18.2, GUCY2C and GPC3. Triumvira is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with research facilities in Hamilton, Ontario and additional operations in San Diego, California.

