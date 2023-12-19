TITAN ARMY Unveils Cutting-Edge 240Hz Gaming Monitor Series: Redefining the Standards for Esports

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading force in innovative gaming displays, TITAN ARMY, further revolutionizes the industry by introducing a new line of 240Hz high-performance gaming monitors. Following the immense success of the widely praised 165Hz gaming monitors in October 2023, this new lineup includes the C32C1S, P25A2H, C34CHR, and P32H2U, aiming to meet various gaming and working needs, ranging from 24 inches to 34 inches.

C32C1S: The Champion of Immersion and Responsiveness

The 32-inch C32C1S, with an introductory price of just $339, boasts a state-of-the-art HVA 1500R curved panel, which not only enhances display performance with elevated brightness and contrast but also ensures a lightning-fast response time. Featuring a 240Hz native refresh rate, it displays 180 more frames per second than the conventional 60Hz displays, ensuring fluid visuals and minimal motion blur. With a QHD 2560x1440 resolution, HDR400 support, 99% sRGB color gamut, and 3000:1 high contrast, every intricate detail is vividly brought to life. Additionally, its PIP and PBP split-screen functionality further enhances multitasking efficiency, making it the ultimate gamer's companion.

P25A2H: Top Pick for Competent Gamers

The 24.5-inch P25A2H is the professional esports flagship designed exclusively for skillful gamers. It boasts a native refresh rate of 240Hz and 1ms MPRT rapid response, sufficiently decreasing motion blur while presenting clear and detailed visuals thanks to its 1920x1080 high resolution. Furthermore, it includes preset FPS/RTS gaming modes that adjust display parameters based on the game genre for an upgraded gaming experience. With an initial price as low as $169, it offers excellent value for money.

C34CHR: A WQHD Immersive Visual Feast

The C34CHR is a 34-inch ultra-wide display boasting a mesmerizing WQHD 3440x1440 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio to expand the field of view. Its 1500R curvature even envelops users in immersive gaming and viewing adventure, backed by HDR400 for richer bright details and a native 165Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. Its PIP and PBP split-screen features dramatically increase productivity, and it starts at just $299.

About TITAN ARMY

TITAN ARMY's core commitment lies in enriching the esports experience, offering high-quality gaming monitors that strike the perfect balance between performance and design. With millions of users served each year, they take pride in the monitors they develop and manufacture.

Learn more at:

Amazon Store https://www.amazon.com/stores/TITANARMY/page/9589CD96-8848-485C-8624-17166E68BB4E

Geekbuying

https://www.geekbuying.com/Brand/TITAN-ARMY-1588.html|

WhatGeek

https://www.whatgeek.com/collections/gaming-monitor?utm_source=PrNewswire&utm_medium=TITAN-monitor&utm_campaign=1219-link

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Titan Army