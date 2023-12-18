It's Officially 'The Last Minute' - Shipt Debuts Deals, Seasonal Data, and Time-Saving Delivery Solutions During the Final Holiday Sprint

It's Officially 'The Last Minute' - Shipt Debuts Deals, Seasonal Data, and Time-Saving Delivery Solutions During the Final Holiday Sprint

Shipt is bringing value this holiday season with last-minute Christmas Eve delivery solutions, half off its annual membership, and deals on hundreds of holiday essentials

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt , the retail technology company that connects customers to delightful delivery, is showing up in a big way, sharing savings and reliable solutions as the final hours of the shopping season are upon us.

PHOTO CREDIT: Shipt (PRNewswire)

Shipt will save the holiday for last-minute consumers, announcing three key ways they are bringing solutions for the season. First, Shipt is offering reliable delivery in as soon as one hour with no holiday surcharges on all orders placed before 4 p.m. local time on Sunday, December 24. This last-minute option will give customers every opportunity to spend more quality time with family and friends without the stress of shopping for last-minute or forgotten items. Second, Shipt is making holiday shopping even faster and smarter, introducing AI-powered Search, a new enhanced search tool to help customers with gifting and entertaining ideas all season long. Third, Shipt has developed a new order tracking tool to provide real-time updates as shoppers move through consumers' lists.

Shipt is also continuing its months-long Season of Savings event, launching even more deep savings on a variety of popular stocking stuffer items, holiday meal essentials, gifting, and more, including:

The gift of Shipt : Between now and December 30 , customers can gift themselves or a loved one Shipt's annual membership at a deeply discounted price of $49 /year (reg. $99 ). Members receive unlimited free delivery on all orders over $35 , special access to member-only deals, a collection of perks, and features like Preferred Shopper, and more*.

Last-Minute Gift Savings (Exclusively for Shipt members): Between December 17 and 24 , members will enjoy $10 off orders of $25 or more, and save on popular beauty products, toys, entertainment items like books, movies, and more. This savings event is ideal for those last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers, with many items under $20* *.

Holiday Eats and Brunch Savings : Stay in and save $20 off orders of $100 or more as Shipt powers same-day delivery of the full holiday meal, including ham, seafood, side dishes, desserts, and more from December 17-24 . Plus, save on traditional holiday brunch items like cinnamon rolls, orange juice, and others just in time for morning gift exchanges around the tree***.

In-store pricing from Target, Sephora, Petsmart, Walgreens, and more, reflects Shipt's commitment to continually delighting members and potential customers with compelling savings and solutions opportunities, especially as consumers are faced with increased prices and uncertainty this holiday season.

Shipt's data further confirms consumers will be looking for last-minute deals, holiday essentials, and solutions:

The week leading up to Christmas sees the highest increase in order volume in December, and some of the highest of the year for Shipt– further emphasizing the need for last-minute delivery solutions for consumers.

Batteries were Shipt's most-purchased gift category item last year, bringing thousands of last-minute solutions (literally!) to customers in their time of need

Toy deliveries are expected to peak the week before Christmas. In 2022 , Shipt's toy sales more than doubled compared to previous weeks for Shipt.

Shipt's most popular search terms in December 2023 include "decor," "gifts," "hot chocolate," and "wrapping paper."

Got a sweet tooth? Shipt provided delivery solutions for over 500,000 baking and holiday treat items in just four weeks of holiday shopping in 2022.

"Our team has been looking forward to the holiday shopping season all year with our partners, and we are excited to deliver savings and solutions right up to Christmas Eve for our customers," said Katie Stratton, Chief Growth Officer. "From gifting options to getting those last-minute stocking stuffers delivered just in time, Shipt is here to simplify holiday tasks and create space for more time with loved ones this year."

To access these deals and more, visit shipt.com/seasonofsavings or download the Shipt app.

About Shipt

Shipt is a retail tech company that connects people to reliable, high-quality delivery with a personal touch. Through the power of technology, Shipt connects customers to the things they want from the stores they love, workers to new earning opportunities, and retail businesses to more satisfied customers. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt brings people the flexible solutions they need with the above-and-beyond service they expect. Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Target Corp. and available in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. For more information, please visit Shipt's Newsroom .

*Offer valid 12/17/23 through 12/30/23 and expires at 11:59 p.m. HST. Annual membership will renew at the standard membership rate at the end of first year. Cancellation available free of charge anytime. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotion Terms and Conditions. Deliveries under $35 with a membership will incur a $7 fee. All orders with alcohol (where available) may incur a $7 alcohol fee. Service fees may apply and will vary by retailer and location. See Terms of Service.

**Offer valid 12/17/23 through 12/24/23 and expires at 11:59 p.m. HST. Member must place order of $25 or more to receive $10 off, which will automatically apply to qualifying order at checkout. Limit 1 credit per member. Offer not valid for orders containing alcohol items. These terms do not apply to store-level promotions. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotional Terms and Conditions.



****Offer expires 12/24/24 at 11:59 p.m. HT. Customer must place order of $100 or more to receive $20 off, which will automatically apply to qualifying order at checkout. Limit 1 credit per customer. Offer not valid for orders containing alcohol items. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotional Terms and Conditions.

Shipt (PRNewsfoto/Shipt) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shipt