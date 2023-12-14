Nearly 25 Years of Expertise in Fleet Management, Subscription Model Membership and Partnerships Propels Zipcar to Launch EVs in Cities, Universities and Businesses Across the U.S.

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As cities, manufacturers and consumers prepare for the future of electric vehicles, the world's leading car-sharing company, has launched an electric vehicle (EV) initiative in Boston, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Baltimore, Denver, and Philadelphia. Zipcar is partnering with cities, university campuses, and commercial and residential businesses nationwide to bring electric vehicles to drivers who need easy, affordable access to a vehicle and, unlike other services, managed professionally by an industry leader with nearly 25 years of operations and member experience.

World's Leading Car-Sharing Network, Zipcar, Unveils Electric Vehicle Initiative in Select Cities Nationwide

Because the daily movement and lifecycle of a Zipcar fundamentally differs from a personally owned vehicle which sits idle 95% of the time, Zipcar, through its proprietary tools, monitors the fleet to optimize charging while meeting turn-around for member demand. Since Zipcar started rolling out EVs, Zipcar has gained first-time EV driver and vehicle insights, informing the company's goal of increasing its EV fleet in the U.S. up to double its current size in 2024.

"Zipcar is ready to accelerate into the future by offering electric vehicles to our members and communities," said Angelo Adams, head of Zipcar. "We've built on more than two decades of car-sharing expertise and aim to bring the electric vehicle experience to cities, campuses and businesses nationwide. Together, Zipcar and our partners seek to advance the goals of bringing equitable, sustainable transportation to those who cannot afford the increasing costs and hassles of personal car ownership."

Zipcar has increasingly served those who most benefit from the cost-savings of car sharing. Because of this, Zipcar committed to allocating 25% of its electric fleet to disadvantaged communities needing affordable and convenient vehicles for driving to professional and personal appointments, running errands or visiting friends and family. With this commitment, Zipcar joined the White House EV Acceleration Challenge, which supports a historic effort to transition to equitable and sustainable transportation. Equitable access to transportation and environmental sustainability is a key benefit of the car-free and car-lite lifestyle Zipcar enables, especially with the increasing adoption of EVs.

First-Time EV Drivers Experience

Electric vehicles have a quiet start, zippy acceleration and charging requirements that differ from the vehicles most are used to driving. Zipcar has surveyed members to understand their sentiment, behavior and driving experience and learned 89% of respondents had no EV driving experience.

To demystify EVs and build members' confidence ahead of an EV reservation, Zipcar created the ultimate "Zipcar EV Guide" which members can access via QR Codes in vehicles and in their Zipcar reservation confirmation. Zipcar incorporated value feedback from its members, which centered around three key areas of advice for newbie EV drivers:

Plan ahead! Map charging stations along a route and know a car's range capabilities and charge levels. To ensure a smooth trip, leave a buffer for extra mileage and time for charging (like a driver would find a gas station). Read up! Electric vehicles are different than the gas vehicles most have driven. So, learn about charging, the car's features, and the feel of the vehicle (quiet engine, acceleration, etc.) Try it! An electric vehicle is not that different from a gas vehicle. A full charge is plenty to get you where you need to go. Just try it!

City, University or Business Targeting Equitable Transportation & Carbon Emission Goals?

Tapping nearly 25 years of fleet management, subscription model and partnership experience, Zipcar has recently launched EV partnerships with cities, universities and businesses nationwide, meeting mutual goals for convenient, affordable and sustainable transportation. In 2024, Zipcar plans to pursue new partnerships, including partners within the mobility ecosystem that will amplify support for EVs and the member experience. For partnership inquiries, contact cities@zipcar.com.

About Zipcar

Zipcar is the world's leading car-sharing network, driven by a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living. With its wide variety of self-service vehicles available by the hour, day or week, Zipcar operates in urban areas and university campuses in hundreds of cities and towns. Zipcar is a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAR ), a leading global provider of transportation solutions. More information is available at www.zipcar.com .

