OneShield & Coforge Join Forces to Elevate Customer Success on OneShield's Enterprise SaaS Platform

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield, a leader in core systems for the insurance industry, is excited to announce their strategic partnership with Coforge, a global digital services and solutions provider. This collaboration is poised to redefine customer success on the OneShield Enterprise platform by seamlessly aligning OneShield's advanced solutions with Coforge's specialized expertise strengthening their footprint in the MGA space and broader insurance market.

OneShield provides business solutions for P&C Insurers and MGAs of all sizes. (PRNewswire)

Together, OneShield and Coforge are positioned to drive positive transformation in the insurance industry.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Coforge in our shared commitment to empowering clients on the OneShield platform," said Ken Shapiro, Chief Revenue Officer at OneShield. "This alliance signifies a significant step forward in enhancing the user experience, offering clients an even more robust and comprehensive suite of solutions, and delivering an unprecedented level of self-sufficiency."

Coforge's Executive Vice President, Insurance, Rajeev Batra, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "At Coforge, we are focused on bringing our expertise in digital core platforms to complement OneShield. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value by offering business agility, superior customer experiences, and achieving optimal results. We look forward to jointly addressing the dynamic needs of the insurance industry and driving innovation."

Key areas of this partnership include providing Implementation Services for the deployment of OneShield Enterprise's Policy, Billing, and Claims solutions, as well as the configuration of insurance products on the OneShield platform. Coforge will augment OneShield's capacity to deliver enhanced value for carriers and work closely with OneShield's leading team of architects to build tailored solutions that empower their insurance customers to grow.

This partnership aims to leverage Coforge's domain-specific strengths, expanding OneShield's network of trained professionals. Clients can anticipate accelerated implementations, heightened customer support, and the expansion of innovative solutions to maximize their experience within the OneShield Enterprise SaaS platform.

"This announcement underscores OneShield's commitment to excellence and innovation, offering clients a future where their insurance operations are not only streamlined but also equipped with cutting-edge capabilities," adds Shapiro. "Together, OneShield and Coforge are positioned to drive positive transformation in the insurance industry, providing OneShield's clients with unparalleled tools to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape."

For more information or to schedule a media interview, please contact:

Janice Merkley - VP of Marketing, OneShield Software

T: 774.348.1000 | E: jmerkley@oneshield.com

About OneShield

OneShield provides business solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes. OneShield's SaaS platforms include enterprise-level policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. Designed specifically for personal, commercial, and specialty insurance, our solutions support over 90 lines of business. OneShield's clients, some of the world's leading insurers, benefit from optimized workflows, pre-built content, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and pricing models designed to lower the total cost of ownership. Our global footprint includes corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, with additional offices in India.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com

About Coforge

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider, that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. A focus on very select industries, a detailed understanding of the underlying processes of those industries, and partnerships with leading platforms provide us with a distinct perspective. Coforge leads with its product engineering approach and leverages Cloud, Data, Integration, and Automation technologies to transform client businesses into intelligent, high-growth enterprises. Coforge's proprietary platforms power critical business processes across its core verticals. The firm has a presence in 21 countries with 26 delivery centers across nine countries.

Learn more at www.coforge.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneShield Software