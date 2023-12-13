Hello Alpha and TrestleTree Announce Partnership to Unlock a Missing Step in Sustained Weight Loss

Both programs personalize evidence-based treatments for patients who struggle to receive essential follow-up care for long-term results

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Alpha , a virtual primary care platform built for accessible, personalized healthcare, and TrestleTree , a leader in health transformation through coaching, announced today their strategic partnership aimed at addressing critical gaps in sustained weight loss. The collaboration is set to advance the approach to weight management programs by combining evidence-based treatment and prescription medicine where appropriate with personalized coaching, ensuring patients are set up for long-term success.

Behavior change, facilitated by medication and lifestyle modifications, is essential for sustainable weight loss.

Every January, harmful myths that weight management comes down to willpower alone resurface, perpetuating trite notions like "just eat healthy" and "calories in, calories out." However, the reality is that every body is different and weight is a complex intersection of individual genetics, environment, biology, and lifestyle. Recognizing this is crucial for effective weight management and sustained results. Gloria Lau, CEO of Hello Alpha, believes this partnership "makes scaling the deeply individual nature of weight management possible, and accessible."

According to recent statistics, 71% of Americans with obesity seek support from a medical provider. Shockingly, only half receive a formal diagnosis, and of those diagnosed, a mere 24% receive any kind of follow-up care. This lack of ongoing support explains why many individuals fail to achieve sustained weight loss. Dr. Mary Jacobson, Chief Medical Officer at Hello Alpha, shared insights into how a coordinated, holistic approach to weight management fills in the gaps for lasting weight management: "Behavior change, facilitated by medication and lifestyle modifications, is essential for sustainable weight loss. GLP-1s, in particular, have shown promise in encouraging behavior change, and coaching can play a pivotal role in ensuring these changes endure."

Patients and employers alike are seeking ways to leverage the promising results offered by new anti-obesity GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound, without bearing the burden of their high costs indefinitely. The partnership between Hello Alpha and TrestleTree addresses this concern by filling in the gaps for sustained weight management. Patients see their dedicated Alpha provider for all of their primary care needs, mental health treatment, and chronic condition management. Between follow-up visits, their personal TrestleTree Health Coach supports them in taking charge of their health.

Ted Borgstadt, CEO of TrestleTree, highlighted the importance of coaching alongside medical treatment, saying, "We have witnessed remarkable weight loss results when coaching is seamlessly integrated with medication management. The partnership with Hello Alpha signifies a step towards a comprehensive and holistic approach to achieving and maintaining a healthy weight."

Hello Alpha and TrestleTree are excited about the potential impact their collaboration will have on reshaping the landscape of weight management. Together, they aim to provide individuals with the tools, support, and personalized care necessary for achieving sustainable, long-term weight loss results.

To learn more about the partnership between Hello Alpha and TrestleTree, please visit https://partnerships.helloalpha.com/trestletree .

ABOUT HELLO ALPHA

Hello Alpha is a virtual primary care platform that specializes in inclusive, expert care for all by bridging the gaps in women's health. Through technology and a specially-trained team of primary care providers (PCPs), Hello Alpha delivers whole-person care and expands healthcare accessibility. Hello Alpha's approach to weight management balances lifestyle changes with new medication to deliver strong, sustained clinical outcomes in a cost-effective manner. Every patient partners with a dedicated PCP who provides personalized, preventive care and evidence-based treatment at every visit. Our platform eliminates the most common barriers to healthcare with asynchronous telehealth visits that empower patients to get care at any time without appointments, travel, or waiting rooms. Founded in 2017, Hello Alpha provides patient care nationwide at a demonstrably lower cost. Hello Alpha serves patients directly and through their employers.

ABOUT TRESTLETREE

TrestleTree was founded in 2001 on the belief that anyone, regardless of motivation level, can change difficult health behaviors and sustain those changes long-term. TrestleTree's success is built on a foundation of the science and art of behavior change, the earned trust between a participant and their Health Coach, and the tailoring of our behavior change model and program to match and move participants toward Physician directives and evidence-based medicine guidelines. From management of obesity to chronic disease states to chronic pain to other lifestyle behaviors (e.g., stress, tobacco), TrestleTree's model and coaching process target all behavior change interventions to individual participant's needs, desires, beliefs, and readiness/motivation to change. TrestleTree Health Coaches work with individuals to help them identify and implement weight loss and health improvement strategies that best fit each person. It is not sufficient to help people lose weight. We must help them maintain their weight loss over the long run, regain hope, and actualize all of the health and life improvements that are subsequent to weight loss. TrestleTree understands that things change for individuals, and we work together to make adjustments over time. In order to tailor interventions even more effectively, TrestleTree Health Coaches elicit the dynamic story of participants' health and life (e.g., culture, social, finances, occupation) to help individuals achieve weight loss and other health improvements within this personal context.

View original content:

SOURCE Hello Alpha