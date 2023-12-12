Visa Platinum business debit cards from Fibank facilitate businesses banking

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibank (First Investment Bank) has launched a new high-end card product suitable for business customers – Visa Platinum Business Debit. The cards are designed for managing company funds and bring a number of privileges to customers, such as:

Attractive cash back;

Travel insurance with comfortable coverage when traveling abroad;

Exclusive services and other benefits.

Fibank already issues corporate Visa Business Debit cards in each of its branches in Sofia and across the country. The cards can be issued to the manager of the specific company and to persons authorized by the company. They are free of charge for issuance and upon payment in the commercial establishments in Bulgaria and abroad.

With Visa Platinum Business Debit, paying company expenses is fast and secure, making control and accounting significantly easier. On business trips, employees with business debit cards from Fibank can pay flexibly, and reporting to management is just a matter of a few clicks. In case the card is lost or stolen, the preservation of the funds in the account is ensured by reporting this fact to the bank. Cards are canceled and replaced quickly, secure and fast account access being provided immediately.

Visa Platinum Business Debit cards provide participation in a cash back program: reimbursement of 0.2% of the turnover made every 6 months, upon reaching a turnover of at least BGN 10,000 (ATM, money transfer and gambling transactions are excluded from the turnover). They have travel insurance when traveling abroad from Generali with coverage up to USD 15,000. In addition, Fibank customers can benefit from access to business airport lounges with the Lounge Key program and special offers for various hotel discounts worldwide.

