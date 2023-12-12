Smartpress Implements Sustainable Packaging Practices

Virgin plastic and virgin paper alternatives widen printer's eco-friendly scope

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial printer Smartpress.com has implemented healthier packaging practices by replacing virgin plastic and virgin paper products with sustainable alternatives. Sustainable packaging joins an already robust selection of recycled or recyclable print products, further solidifying the carbon neutral printer as an environmental leader in the industry.

An environmental leader in the print and manufacturing industries, Smartpress is in a constant state of evolution when it comes to being sustainable and socially responsible. After months of testing viable options, their newest sustainable packaging additions work just as well, if not better than less-eco-conscious materials. Smartpress’ next initiatives include new recycling streams for their closed loop program and FSC certification. (PRNewswire)

"We want to source the best products available on the market to better serve our clients and protect the environment."

A Fair Trade

Along with their parent company, The Bernard Group, Smartpress reviewed the standard packing supplies in all of their facilities, documenting metrics like usage, spend, availability and supplier partnerships. After finding suitable green alternatives, they tested each one to ensure the highest quality and performance for their clients.

See how they did it: https://smartpress.com/blog/features/sustainable-packaging-the-latest-in-our-eco-evolution

"When we find a viable solution, we rigorously test it for efficacy," said Todd Voit, senior director of operational excellence at The Bernard Group. "Once the eco-friendly product passes our testing, we implement it into our standard processes."

What virgin plastic and paper alternatives does Smartpress offer?

Cartons and Containers: Multiple versions of polybags are now made from 100% recycled content and shipping boxes are made with at least 60% recycled content.

Packing Tapes: All three-inch clear plastic tapes have been replaced with recycled content rolls.

Void Fill: Bubble wrap is now made with recycled content and Kraft paper is made with 100% recycled content.

"Smartpress is taking action in minimizing the impact on the environment," said Amber Mostoles, shipping manager at Smartpress. "We didn't just look at one thing. We considered all of the components it takes to deliver world-class products to our customers from start to finish."

Learn more about Smartpress' sustainable efforts: https://smartpress.com/pages/social-responsibility

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium commercial printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. They are a 100% employee-owned company, Scope 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

https://smartpress.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Smartpress) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smartpress