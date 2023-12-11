Viridis Chemical Wins at S&P Global Commodotity Insights' 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards for Sustainable Chemicals Best Product

Viridis biobased ethyl acetate (ETAC) was named a winner as a renewable, low-carbon, and scalable solution that increases sustainability and benefits the environment

Winners Hailed from Belgium, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and US

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viridis Chemical , a manufacturer of renewable, biobased, low-carbon chemicals, announced that its commercial-scale ethyl acetate has been named a winner at the 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards in the Sustainable Chemicals Best Product category.

Viridis Chemical Company logo. (PRNewswire)

S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading global independent provider of data, insights, analysis and benchmark prices for the commodities, energy and energy transition markets, honored industry excellence in 21 performance categories and winners from nearly a dozen countries at the Platts Global Energy Awards gala. The Awards program, now in its 25th year and often described as the "Oscars of the energy industry", recognizes corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and performance in the energy and petrochemicals sectors, and bestowed honors on companies from Belgium, Germany, India, Singapore, Thailand, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and US.

"We are honored to be named a winner of the esteemed Platts Global Energy Award," said Carl V Rush, Jr., CEO and co-founder of Viridis Chemical. "It is exciting to see the chemical industry's stewardship, advances, and focus on circular economy, climate protection, carbon mitigation and management, and environmental protection. With our proprietary catalytic process, Viridis is delivering high-quality, industrial-scale ETAC to many industries and pushing boundaries with a 40–80% lower carbon footprint than the next best fossil fuel-based manufacturing technology."

Since its launch in February 2021, Viridis Chemical has gone from a start-up chemical company to a world-class manufacturer of renewable, 100% biobased, low-carbon ethyl acetate with growing sales throughout North America and Europe.

Saugata Saha, President of S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: "At this celebratory quarter-of-a-century milestone for the Platts Global Energy Awards, we are particularly honored by the industry's continued recognition of the program as the energy industry's longstanding premier awards event and welcome the opportunity to congratulate not only the finalists and winners of 2023 but those across the history of the event. Each has contributed not only to a better energy future, but in recent years, has demonstrated an enhanced commitment to greater community service, energy security and a more sustainable energy transition."

An independent panel of judges chose the winners of the 2023 Platts Global Energy Awards from finalists selected from nominations that represented 33 different countries.

Viridis' 100% biobased ETAC is marketed worldwide by HELM AG , one of the world's largest chemical distribution companies. This partnership with HELM AG gives Viridis access to an international sales force, introducing Viridis' high-quality, low-carbon, sustainability ethyl acetate story to customers and prospects across the globe in various industries, including paints and coatings, adhesives, packaging, personal care, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

"We are delighted to see our long-term partner Viridis recognized with this prestigious award. Our customers have been providing positive feedback on the quality of Viridis's ethyl acetate product and the reliability of our service to markets. With the severely reduced carbon footprint, we are excited to continue to help customers deliver a game-changing impact in their markets," said Björn Steckel, President of Chemicals Americas of HELM.

Viridis Chemical's ethyl acetate is a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)-certified, biobased product meeting all requirements under the USDA BioPreferred® Program . Traditionally, ethyl acetate has been manufactured from fossil fuel-based resources.

Earlier this year, Viridis received International Sustainability & Carbon Certification PLUS (ISCC PLUS) for its manufacturing facility in Columbus, Nebraska. Products certified to the ISCC PLUS standard assure companies, brand owners, and consumers that high sustainability requirements have been met. Additionally, in June 2023, Viridis received the Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS) 2023 Product Innovation Award in the Small and Medium-sized Business category.

To learn more visit www.viridischemical.com . For more details about other Award winners of this year's Platts Global Energy Awards, access the December issue of the S&P Global Commodity Insights Magazine or visit the Platts Global Energy Awards website.

About Viridis Chemical

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Viridis Chemical, LLC, is a world-class manufacturer of renewable, biobased, low-carbon chemicals and the only industrial-scale manufacturer of 100 percent biobased ethyl acetate in North America. Viridis is committed to the safe, environmentally sound, and economically viable conversion of bio-ethanol into circular, sustainable products previously derived from fossil fuel-based resources. Viridis is a member of the American Chemistry Council (ACC), holds International Sustainability & Carbon PLUS Certification (ISCC PLUS) for its manufacturing facility in Columbus, Nebraska, and has a USDA-certified, biobased product meeting all requirements under the USDA BioPreferred® program. For more information, please visit www.viridischemical.com .

About HELM AG

HELM is a Hamburg, Germany-based family-owned company established in 1900. HELM is one of the world's largest chemicals marketing companies and is committed to providing solutions to its partners that support a successful transformation to a sustainable economy and society. The company secures access to the world's key markets through its specific regional knowledge and its multinational presence in more than 30 countries. As a multifunctional marketing organization, HELM is active in the chemicals industry, in the agricultural industry, in energy materials, and in pharmaceuticals, generating global revenues of EUR 8 billion per year. Learn more at www.helmag.com .

About S&P Global Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including leading benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights maintains clear structural and operational separation between its price assessment activities and the other activities carried out by S&P Global Commodity Insights and the other business divisions of S&P Global.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Viridis Chemical: Kathleen Van Gorden | kathleen@doermaker.com | 401-480-1840

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Viridis Chemical