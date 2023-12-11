Murray's Cheese Launches New Monthly Subscription Clubs

Beloved cheese retailer makes holiday gifting easy, with award-winning cheeses and must-have foods for entertaining

CINCINNATI, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today shared that Murray's Cheese launched its new monthly club subscription program, bringing a best-in-class cheese experience to homes around the country, all year long. New York based, Murray's offers five monthly subscription clubs with one-of-a-kind access to discover exceptional cheeses and pairings. Whether gifting to a loved one or selecting for enjoying at home, the guided tasting offered is a journey that will turn any food lover into a true cheese expert. Murray's unique themed offerings feature hand-cut and wrapped cheeses, from cave-aged picks to exclusive finds, with the goal of delivering a fun unboxing and educational experience.

The Murray's Cheese Club offers a variety of delicious options in three, six or 12 month increments across the following themed journeys:

The Cheers to Cheese Club , a guided tasting with cheeses and accompaniments that pair perfectly with a drink of choice;

The Cheese Explorer's Club, offering bold picks & exclusives guided by a Murray's cheesemonger;

The Globetrotter's Cheese Club , a deep dive into tasting cheeses from an iconic cheesemaking region around the world each month;

The Cheese Board Club, an abundant selection of cheeses and more with instructions for making the most beautiful board every month;

The Mac and Cheese Club, delivering heat-and-eat decadent mac and cheese in rotating seasonal flavors.

A unique feature of Murray's business are cheese caves located in New York City, where experts age cheese and develop new cheeses not found anywhere else. The Murray's Cave Aged cheese line was recently honored with several awards at the 2023 World Cheese Awards. Murray's proprietary Cave Aged cheeses competed on a global stage alongside more than 4,000 entries from around the world, with the cheeses scored on flavor, aroma, body, texture and appearance. Honors include Cave Aged Reserve Hudson Flower (Super Gold); Cave Aged Limited Double Doe (Gold); Cave Aged Reserve Greensward (Silver), Cave Aged Original Stockinghall Cheddar (Silver), Cave Aged Reserve Annelies (Bronze) and Cave Aged Reserve Carpenter's Wheel (Bronze).

The Murray's Cave Aged cheese line is available for purchase on murrayscheese.com, along with gifts and cheese of the month clubs.

At Murray's shops within Kroger and banner stores around the country, cheesemongers are standing by to help guide customers for gifting and entertaining needs through 150+ types of cheese. Mongers are creating ready-to-serve cheese boards for parties, and customers can also build their own cheeseboard for the ultimate DIY in entertaining. Find wood boards in shop to load up with cheese, charcuterie, specialty crackers, dried fruit, olives, jams and more.

Murray's shops also offer inspiration and recipes – from go-to cooking cheeses like Gruyere and other melting cheeses, and Italian favorites like mozzarella, burrata and Parmigiano Reggiano. Murray's also offers Brie en Croute as well as layered Brie, with an option for every gooey cheese lover. Murray's shops within Kroger Family of Stores are also partaking in store events this season, including in-store samplings with the perfect bite for New Year's Eve featuring Brugge Comtesse on December 30.

